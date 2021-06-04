Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are still going strong with their monthly Spotify playlists for their luxury brand The Row. They launched their monthly musical soundtracks more than a year ago, when fashion brands were looking for ways to engage with their followers and fans in quarantine.

For June’s playlist, which went live on Friday, the designer duo’s picks makes us think they’re planning for a very chill summer, or at least starting off the warm-weather season in a low-key way. The tracks they chose range from the soothing sounds of Fleetwood Mac, King Krule, and Françoise Hardy to more upbeat dance songs by David Bowie, Prince, and Kraftwerk.

It’s the ideal listen for the upcoming summer weekends, whether your plans involve laying low at home or getting ready to catch up with friends after a year-plus of social distancing. Plus, this playlist is full of so many great classics, you’ll likely turn to it beyond June, too.

Kickstart your Friday and check out The Row’s full June 2021 playlist, below.