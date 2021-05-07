Jacquelyn Greenfield
Courtesy of Set Active

Fashion

19 Cute And Matching Activewear Sets To Upgrade Your Athleisure Wardrobe

It’s time to ditch the sweats.

After more than entire year inside, we’re stepping out this summer in our new go-to look: a cute matching workout set.

Although this outfit idea is typically reserved for the gym or your at-home yoga session, it’s obvious that they can be worn at anytime, anywhere, and for any occasion. From a spin class to running errands to even grabbing a meal or drinks with friends, a coordinated activewear set is the way to go.

Take a cue from the Jenner sisters who rock different active sets no matter what they’re doing. From Kendall Jenner painting a work of art in her matching apple green Alo Yoga set to Kylie Jenner posting up in a muted brown Set Active ‘fit. It’s clear that some of our favorite celebs are trading in their baggy sweatsuits for brightly-colored, form-fitting activewear.

If you’re ready to ditch the sweats, too, we’ve picked out 19 different matching sets, including crop tops, leggings, biker shorts, and even some one-pieces for your ultimate summer athleisure look.

TnaBUTTER™ Atmosphere Hi-Rise 7" Short in Hibiscus Red
Aritzia

This bright fire red biker shorts set will turn heads anywhere you go. Matching Top, $35.

Sculptflex™ Ribbed One Shoulder Sports Bra
Set Active

A one shoulder sports bra set is perfect for a nice warm day out. Matching Leggings, $65.

Rade Energy Sports Bra
Koral

Catch all the looks with this electric sugar plum set. Matching Leggings, $120.

Seamless Contour Leggings in Mint
Lapp.

Seamless leggings have been huge over the past year or so. Be the picture of mint chocolate chip ice cream with this set. Matching Top, $128.

Splendor Bra & High-Waist Biker Short Set
Alo Yoga

Get Kendall’s look with this apple green biker short set.

adidas Originals 'Tennis Luxe' Logo Three Stripe High Waisted Shorts
ASOS

Even if you don’t play tennis, this adidas tennis style set is everything for summer. Matching Top, $35.

OFFLINE Ribbed Shine High Waisted Crossover Legging
Aerie

Aerie’s viral crossover leggings now come in a high-shine ribbed styled and a matching twist-front sports bra top, $34.95.

MISBHV Sport Active Cropped T-shirt
Farfetch

MISBHV makes some of the most luxe sportswear around. Be as bright as the sun with this yellow sunny shorts set. Matching Shorts, $120.

Off-White Logo-Print Sports Bra
Farfetch

Off-White’s latest activewear collection is all about retro Miami summer vibes like this set. Matching Shorts, $205

V1 Cropped Tank
Stax.

Just like all white kicks, an all white outfit is a must, trust us. Matching Shorts, $40.

Ribbed Knit Bike Shorts
Lilias Active

This ribbed-knit material is thick but breathable, perfect for summer. Matching Top, $44.

DYNAMIC LADDER TRIM BRA
Thrive Societe

You can wear this icy blue marble print set underneath a denim jacket for a cute casual day. Matching Leggings, $99.

Short Sleeve Longline Top in Olive Green
Adanola

This muted olive green set is a great outfit for those days if for when you may or may not make it to the gym. Matching Leggings, $57.

All Access Shine Kit
Bandier

But if you want a much more brighter green give this lime green set a try, because slim season is officially back.

Core Cami Foundation Bra
Adam Selman

Adam Selman Sport is the place if your trying to channel your inner late ‘90s Princess Diana vibes. Matching Shorts, $85

Earth Bike Unitard
Girlfriend Collective

This low-back romper is great for every activity under the sun and is super easy to slip in and out of.

Line Up Legging in Black
P.E. Nation

This sleek black look can go straight from the gym to a night at the bar. Matching Top, $120.

Go With The Flow Leggings in Purple Floral
White Fox Boutique

Be super flirty from your workout to brunch in this set. Matching Top, $50.

Move Free Crop Top
Outdoor Voices

This high sweat-absorbing crop top comes with removable pads and in a cool leopard print. Cop the matching Move Free 3.5" Shorts to complete the look, $48.