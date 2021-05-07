Fashion
19 Cute And Matching Activewear Sets To Upgrade Your Athleisure Wardrobe
It’s time to ditch the sweats.
After more than entire year inside, we’re stepping out this summer in our new go-to look: a cute matching workout set.
Although this outfit idea is typically reserved for the gym or your at-home yoga session, it’s obvious that they can be worn at anytime, anywhere, and for any occasion. From a spin class to running errands to even grabbing a meal or drinks with friends, a coordinated activewear set is the way to go.
Take a cue from the Jenner sisters who rock different active sets no matter what they’re doing. From Kendall Jenner painting a work of art in her matching apple green Alo Yoga set to Kylie Jenner posting up in a muted brown Set Active ‘fit. It’s clear that some of our favorite celebs are trading in their baggy sweatsuits for brightly-colored, form-fitting activewear.
If you’re ready to ditch the sweats, too, we’ve picked out 19 different matching sets, including crop tops, leggings, biker shorts, and even some one-pieces for your ultimate summer athleisure look.
