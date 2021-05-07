After more than entire year inside, we’re stepping out this summer in our new go-to look: a cute matching workout set.

Although this outfit idea is typically reserved for the gym or your at-home yoga session, it’s obvious that they can be worn at anytime, anywhere, and for any occasion. From a spin class to running errands to even grabbing a meal or drinks with friends, a coordinated activewear set is the way to go.

Take a cue from the Jenner sisters who rock different active sets no matter what they’re doing. From Kendall Jenner painting a work of art in her matching apple green Alo Yoga set to Kylie Jenner posting up in a muted brown Set Active ‘fit. It’s clear that some of our favorite celebs are trading in their baggy sweatsuits for brightly-colored, form-fitting activewear.

If you’re ready to ditch the sweats, too, we’ve picked out 19 different matching sets, including crop tops, leggings, biker shorts, and even some one-pieces for your ultimate summer athleisure look.

