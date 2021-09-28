Milan Fashion Week just wrapped up, and it feels as if it only started yesterday. For the Spring 2022, our favorite Italian fashion houses outdid themselves, from Dua Lipa’s runway debut to Fendi and Versace’s unexpected #Fendace collaboration. The shows’ front row seats were also filled with superstar attendees in stylish ensembles, ranging from monochromatic ‘fits to sleek suits and, of course, stunning gowns.

Check out the best-dressed celebrities at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2022, ahead.