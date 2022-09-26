Milan Fashion Week Was Filled With Peak Nostalgia Moments

As we all know by now, what’s old is new, and new, and new again. Though fashion is always cyclical, recent runway seasons appear to be steadily leaning into the same cycles: ’90s and 2000s throwbacks. That notion has never been clearer as it was last week in Milan during fashion week.

Take the Versace show, for example, which has done a brilliant job of recreating some of its most memorable moments (ahem, the J.Lo dress). For Spring/Summer 2023, the Italian fashion house tapped recently married Paris Hilton to wear a perfectly pink, Barbiecore bridal look, complete with a a sparkly minidress not too dissimilar to the one she wore at her 21st birthday in 2002.

Gucci, which delivered arguably the most buzzed about show of the week when it sent pairs of identical twins down the runway, combined two old favorites: Gremlins (both on the actual clothing and in stuffed-animal versions carried by models down the runway) and lyrics to iconic identical twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen song blaring through the sound system.

There were nods to a few aspects of the early aughts that are perhaps a bit less universally welcome, too — ultra low-rise jeans, for starters. They were on full display at the highly anticipated Blumarine show, as was denim on denim ruffled bell bottoms and mermaid motif paying homage to, you guessed it, The Little Mermaid.

Ahead, a look at all the nostalgic goodness from Milan Fashion Week.

Gremlins at Gucci Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Two models walk the runway with stuffed animals from the 1984 classic movie Gremlins attached to their shorts.

A Barbiecore Bride Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images Paris Hilton walking the Versace runway in a sparkly, pink, bridal look.

A Super Low Slung Moment Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Low-rise jeans are back, baby!

Sexy.. Spongebob? Ferda Demir/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The GCDS show paid homage to the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon in... unexpected ways.

Acid Wash Affinity Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images At the Diesel show, the only thing more 2000s than the denim on denim look was the wash of said denim.

So. Many. Wedges. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Fendi proved that the wedges of our ‘90s and early aughts wardrobes are here to stay.