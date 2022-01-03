Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

2022 is off to quite an interesting start, to say the least. On Friday, Dec. 31, Miley Cyrus rang in the new year with her live NBC special, titled Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, in Miami alongside co-host Pete Davidson. The New Year’s Eve show included performers like Jack Harlow and Saweetie, and Cyrus herself also performed a medley of songs, including an unreleased track and a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” with her little sister Noah.

Just before the clock struck midnight, the Plastic Hearts singer had multiple outfit changes throughout the night, rocking designer ‘fits featuring a red number from Saint Laurent, a black LBD from Mugler, a vibrant look from Gucci, and more.

To ring in the new year, Cyrus sang her 2009 hit single “Party In The U.S.A.” while wearing a sparkly cropped halter top adorned with rips along with a matching shimmery micro mini skirt from Los Angeles-based brand Akna, but the metallic look didn’t last for long. As she just started the fan-favorite classic, the straps on her top came loose but Cyrus caught it right before the top slipped off entirely. As she kept her hand pressed to her chest, she showcased her on-stage professionalism and kept the show going, turning her back to the audience to leave the stage before re-emerging in an oversized red blazer from Saint Laurent that she wore earlier in the show.

Following the incident, the singer addressed the wardrobe malfunction in a following Instagram post, “Get a good look at the top that didn’t stay on very long….. 🥵.” But many can agree that Cyrus handled the incident well and is the epitome of “the show must go on.”

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from New Year’s Eve 2021, including Florence Pugh’s party shoes, Lizzo’s one of three outfit changes, Olivia Rodrigo’s sparkle tights, and more.

Florence Pugh

Hawkeye actress Florence Pugh entered 2022 in a floral mini dress from the U.K.-based label Rat And Boa and a pair of black knee-high platform boots from British designer Harris Reed. She completed her new year outfit with accessories including a Dior choker, Versace pendant necklace, and a Cartier watch.

Bella Hadid

In a recent Instagram post, our favorite fashion “It” girl Bella Hadid kicked off 2022 sporting a few looks, but she’s mainly seen in an oversized Adidas jacket layered over a vintage yellow Kenzo top and baggy nylon sweatpants. She then styled her look with black sneakers from Bad Bunny’s summer collab with Adidas, along with a vintage Bvlgari necklace, a custom-made initial pearl necklace by The M Jewelers, and a ruby necklace from Mazza Boutique. She also wore chunky rings from La Manso.

Olivia Rodrigo

There’s nothing we love more than our power duo Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray. The two rang in the new year with Gray in a suited look and Rodrigo in a leather blazer, black mini dress, and sparkly star-printed tights from Asos. They then finished their outfits with blue and pink party hats from Party Express.

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey was seen celebrating the incoming year with her beau Michael B. Jordan in a crystal-embellished brown halter mini dress by Raisa Vanessa.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner was also spotted cozying up with her current boyfriend Devin Booker for their remote winter getaway. In a recent post, Jenner wore a couple of must-have vests, including a multicolored patchwork one over a black top and leggings, as well as a chunky black-and-white checkered vest, which she wore over an oversized cream-colored sweater, white pants, and black shoes.

Lizzo

Lizzo continues to serve us bold fashion looks and New Year’s Eve was no exception. The singer was seen in three outfits to ring in 2022, including a custom sparkly number from Bryan Hearns and a black ruffled couture ensemble. In this photo above, Lizzo rocked a custom black silk gown from Matthew Reisman, a diamond-studded choker, and matching black pumps.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa was seen on New Year’s Eve rocking a blue strapless ensemble by Bottega Veneta, adorned with feathers at the skirt. She completed her look with a gold charm necklace and metallic heels.

Blackpink’s Jennie

Blackpink’s Jennie kept it simple and comfy in a black embroidered sweatshirt from Korean brand Nieeh and a shearling bucket hat.

Halsey

While celebrating the new year, Halsey wore a jaw-dropping skin-baring dress from the God Save Queens, along with dangling turquoise earrings and a rhinestone headband.

Avril Lavigne

The pop-punk queen donned a black tulle mini dress from Morphine Fashion at the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Party 2022, paired with black combat boots and a “Happy New Year” headband.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian ended 2021 with a dazzling look, wearing a silver bustier top and metallic high-waisted shorts. She completed her outfit with silver platform heels, a diamond choker with a large cross pendant, and a blinged-out dice accessory.