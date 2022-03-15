The 7 Mini Skirt Trends To Shop For This Spring

As temperatures begin to climb, so do the hemlines. Spring and summer style is going to be synonymous with the mini skirt as it makes a major return in the midst of fashion’s Y2K resurgence. The Spring 2022 runways (and even the most recent Fall 2022 shows) were inundated with stem-baring skirts that ran the gamut, from raw-hemmed cargo styles to the quintessential low-rise denim micro.

No designer collection was exempt from the mini skirt upsurge including Prada, Saint Laurent, Chanel, Dior, Versace, and, of course, Miu Miu’s viral micro version. From mod-style prints to preppy tweeds, these tiny skirts all had their own sartorial twist on the skin-baring look. Although the garment’s fashion history is rooted in the ‘60s, ‘70s, and even through the ‘90s, the statement skirts comes with updated styling ideas that modernize the trend for 2022. Pair your favorite mini with a co-ord top for a full matching ensemble, or use a baby tee to make for a head-to-toe early-aughts outfit.

Mini skirts come in all your favorite aesthetics from brands you love, like Alo Yoga, Miaou, and Daily Paper. Keep scrolling to shop the best of mini skirt trends for this warm-weather season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Mini Skirt Trend No. 1: Cargo Mini Skirts

Much like the trending cargo pant, the early-aughts cargo mini is also having its moment. The utilitarian mini comes in classic khaki, army green shades, and even camouflage. A frayed hem and menswear-inspired belt perfectly finishes off your Cadet Kelly look.

Mini Skirt Trend No. 2: Pleated Mini Skirts

Tenniscore has become a mainstream trend, thanks to the growing popularity of the tennis skirt, also known as a pleated mini. From athleisure brands like Alo Yoga to streetwear labels like Daily Paper, the sporty skirt has a plethora of versions to fit every occasion.

Mini Skirt Trend No. 3: Denim Mini Skirts

The quintessential denim mini is obviously not to be left behind in the Y2K revival. Brands like Diesel and Versace are defining the new era of the denim mini with Canadian tuxedo styling and uber-short hemlines.

Mini Skirt Trend No. 4: Low-Rise Mini Skirts

A double-Y2K whammy, the low-rise mini skirt is here to fulfill all of your The Simple Life wardrobe desires. In vintage-inspired prints and bold colors, these low-slung skirts are being paired with matching bustier tops and classic shoulder bags.

Mini Skirt Trend No. 5: Printed Mini Skirts

For a mod take on the mini, designers are adorning short skirts with graphic and bright prints. Vibrant checks and swirl patterns are just a few of the ‘70s-style prints trending, especially as matching sets. The Spring 2022 runways of Dior, Christian Cowan, and Courrèges were also bustling with mod-printed mini skirts.

Mini Skirt Trend No. 6: Preppy Mini Skirts

The Gossip Girl mini lives on through the spring and summer, and it comes in varieties of tweed, plaids, and pleating. Brands like Chanel and Lacoste displayed these prep-school minis on the runway styled with sporty, matching tops.

Mini Skirt Trend No. 7: Crochet Mini Skirts

A warm-weather wardrobe wouldn’t be complete without some crochet. This bright and cheery style is a versatile take on the mini skirt that you can wear for all of your upcoming spring and summer activities, from beach vacations and music festivals to long days spent in the park or by the pool.