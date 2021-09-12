Every Red Carpet Look From The 2021 MTV VMAs

As New York Fashion Week comes to a close, the 2021 MTV VMAs red carpet is bringing plenty of extra style on Sunday night. The awards show, which will feature performances from Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Normani, and more, is taking place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and the red carpet is already packed with star power.

Lil Nas X was one of the first celebrities to arrive, wearing a lavender look from Versace with an off-the-shoulder top and train. Olivia Rodrigo also wore Versace for her first-ever MTV VMAs, staying true to her love for vintage in a gown from the luxury brand’s Spring 2001 collection. Kacey Musgraves opted for a Valentino Couture look from the Fall 2021 collection, comprised of a royal purple mini dress, the Italian fashion house’s beloved feathered hat, and red evening gloves.

Plus, Y2K fashion is obviously a hit among the music celebrity set. Tinashe posed on the red carpet in low-waisted leather pants with lace-up details, along with a black bra top. Doja Cat wore a corset dress with thigh-high red platform boots, and Madison Beer also wore a dress with corset details from Dolce & Gabbana.

Goth seems to be running trend among the TikTokers making their MTV VMAs red carpet debuts, including Nessa Barrett in a long-sleeve lace mini-dress in black with matching knee-high platform boots. (Barrett’s boyfriend Jaden Hossler showed up to his first awards show in a gray suit, sans shirt.) Bella Poarch, who’s nominated for the Best Visuals Award with her music video “Build A B*tch,” also went full-on goth in an elaborate black gown with a long train that spanned across the red carpet.

See all of the red carpet moments from the 2021 MTV VMAs, below, and keep checking back for more.

Lil Nas X Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Versace.

Olivia Rodrigo Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing vintage Versace from the Spring 2001 collection.

Billie Eilish ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Valentino Couture.

Doja Cat Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Vivienne Westwood.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Mugler (Fox) and Dolce & Gabbana (MGK).

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Olivier Theyskens (Kardashian).

Shawn Mendes Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a Mans suit and Judy Turner tank.

Camila Cabello Rob Kim/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Alexis Mabille Couture.

Tinashe Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Normani ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Wearing Patryc Japagas.

Avril Lavigne Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Area.

Mod Sun Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Halle Bailey ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Wearing Mônot.

Chloë Bailey ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Wearing Marni.

Charli XCX ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Wearing custom Shawna Wu.

Jack Harlow Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Tommy Hilfiger.

Jaden Hossler, aka Jxdn Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Amiri.

Nessa Barrett Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lil Huddy Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Celine.

Kim Petras Rob Kim/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Richard Quinn.

Paris Hilton Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing The Blonds.

Saweetie Rob Kim/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Christian Cowan.

Dove Cameron Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Zeynep Arçay.

Ciara Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Tom Ford.

Bella Poarch Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images

Madison Beer Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Bia ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Wearing Bottega Veneta.

Quen Blackwell Rob Kim/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Baby Phat.

Bretman Rock Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Roberto Cavalli.

Dixie and Charli D’Amelio Rob Kim/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Aliétte (Dixie) and Alexander Wang (Charli).

Flo Milli Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images

The Kid Laroi Rob Kim/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Wearing Versace.

Iann Dior Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images

Rita Ora Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Vera Wang.

Troye Sivan Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Fendi.

Alicia Keys Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Ashanti Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Michael Costello.

G-Eazy Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Bottega Veneta.

Keep checking back for more red carpet looks from the 2021 MTV VMAs.