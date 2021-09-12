Every Red Carpet Look From The 2021 MTV VMAs

As New York Fashion Week comes to a close, the 2021 MTV VMAs red carpet is bringing plenty of extra style on Sunday night. The awards show, which will feature performances from Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Normani, and more, is taking place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and the red carpet is already packed with star power.
Lil Nas X was one of the first celebrities to arrive, wearing a lavender look from Versace with an off-the-shoulder top and train. Olivia Rodrigo also wore Versace for her first-ever MTV VMAs, staying true to her love for vintage in a gown from the luxury brand’s Spring 2001 collection. Kacey Musgraves opted for a Valentino Couture look from the Fall 2021 collection, comprised of a royal purple mini dress, the Italian fashion house’s beloved feathered hat, and red evening gloves.
Plus, Y2K fashion is obviously a hit among the music celebrity set. Tinashe posed on the red carpet in low-waisted leather pants with lace-up details, along with a black bra top. Doja Cat wore a corset dress with thigh-high red platform boots, and Madison Beer also wore a dress with corset details from Dolce & Gabbana.
Goth seems to be running trend among the TikTokers making their MTV VMAs red carpet debuts, including Nessa Barrett in a long-sleeve lace mini-dress in black with matching knee-high platform boots. (Barrett’s boyfriend Jaden Hossler showed up to his first awards show in a gray suit, sans shirt.) Bella Poarch, who’s nominated for the Best Visuals Award with her music video “Build A B*tch,” also went full-on goth in an elaborate black gown with a long train that spanned across the red carpet.
See all of the red carpet moments from the 2021 MTV VMAs, below, and keep checking back for more.
