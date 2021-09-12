Maria Bobila
Fashion

Every Red Carpet Look From The 2021 MTV VMAs

A big night for music and fashion.

As New York Fashion Week comes to a close, the 2021 MTV VMAs red carpet is bringing plenty of extra style on Sunday night. The awards show, which will feature performances from Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Normani, and more, is taking place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and the red carpet is already packed with star power.

Lil Nas X was one of the first celebrities to arrive, wearing a lavender look from Versace with an off-the-shoulder top and train. Olivia Rodrigo also wore Versace for her first-ever MTV VMAs, staying true to her love for vintage in a gown from the luxury brand’s Spring 2001 collection. Kacey Musgraves opted for a Valentino Couture look from the Fall 2021 collection, comprised of a royal purple mini dress, the Italian fashion house’s beloved feathered hat, and red evening gloves.

Plus, Y2K fashion is obviously a hit among the music celebrity set. Tinashe posed on the red carpet in low-waisted leather pants with lace-up details, along with a black bra top. Doja Cat wore a corset dress with thigh-high red platform boots, and Madison Beer also wore a dress with corset details from Dolce & Gabbana.

Goth seems to be running trend among the TikTokers making their MTV VMAs red carpet debuts, including Nessa Barrett in a long-sleeve lace mini-dress in black with matching knee-high platform boots. (Barrett’s boyfriend Jaden Hossler showed up to his first awards show in a gray suit, sans shirt.) Bella Poarch, who’s nominated for the Best Visuals Award with her music video “Build A B*tch,” also went full-on goth in an elaborate black gown with a long train that spanned across the red carpet.

See all of the red carpet moments from the 2021 MTV VMAs, below, and keep checking back for more.

Lil Nas X

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Versace.

Olivia Rodrigo

Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing vintage Versace from the Spring 2001 collection.

Billie Eilish

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino Couture.

Doja Cat

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Vivienne Westwood.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Mugler (Fox) and Dolce & Gabbana (MGK).

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Olivier Theyskens (Kardashian).

Shawn Mendes

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing a Mans suit and Judy Turner tank.

Camila Cabello

Rob Kim/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Alexis Mabille Couture.

Tinashe

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Normani

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing Patryc Japagas.

Avril Lavigne

Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Area.

Mod Sun

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing Mônot.

Chloë Bailey

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing Marni.

Charli XCX

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing custom Shawna Wu.

Jack Harlow

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Tommy Hilfiger.

Jaden Hossler, aka Jxdn

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Amiri.

Nessa Barrett

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lil Huddy

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Celine.

Kim Petras

Rob Kim/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Richard Quinn.

Paris Hilton

Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing The Blonds.

Saweetie

Rob Kim/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Christian Cowan.

Dove Cameron

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Zeynep Arçay.

Ciara

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Tom Ford.

Bella Poarch

Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images

Madison Beer

Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Bia

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing Bottega Veneta.

Quen Blackwell

Rob Kim/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Baby Phat.

Bretman Rock

Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Roberto Cavalli.

Dixie and Charli D’Amelio

Rob Kim/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Aliétte (Dixie) and Alexander Wang (Charli).

Flo Milli

Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images

The Kid Laroi

Rob Kim/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing Versace.

Iann Dior

Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images

Rita Ora

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Vera Wang.

Troye Sivan

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Fendi.

Alicia Keys

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Ashanti

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Michael Costello.

G-Eazy

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Bottega Veneta.

Keep checking back for more red carpet looks from the 2021 MTV VMAs.