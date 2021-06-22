Naomi Campbell’s Latest Gig Is Modeling For Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta’s social media presence may still be nonexistent, but its quarterly digital journal is still going strong. On Monday, the luxury brand’s Issue 02 was released, showcasing artwork, short videos, editorials, and more that highlight creative director Daniel Lee’s latest designs and “It” items, like phone cord jewelry turned into nail art and a sand sculpture shaped like a platform clog.

Plus, much like its online debut back in March, the newest issue is packed with famous faces modeling Bottega Veneta, including a portrait series of Naomi Campbell and Travis Scott photographed by David LaChapelle. Musical artists Arca, Neneh Cherry, Skepta, Little Simz, and more are also featured in campaign-style imagery.

“Social media represents the homogenization of culture,” Lee said in an interview with the Guardian in March. “Everyone sees the same stream of content. A huge amount of thought goes into what I do, and social media oversimplifies it.”

Indeed, while Bottega Veneta’s digital journal may take some time and effort to actually consume, it sure beats getting lost in a massive feed of online posts.

See more of Bottega Veneta digital journal’s Issue 02, below, and see the whole thing for yourself over on the magazine’s website now.

Bottega Veneta Issue 02 Cover Patricia Doria/Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Travis Scott for Bottega Veneta Issue 02 David LaChapelle/Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Carlijn Jacobs for Bottega Venetta Issue 02. Carlijn Jacobs/Courtesy of Bottega Venetta

David Brandon Geeting for Bottega Veneta Issue 02. David Brandon Geeting/Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Patricia Doria for Bottega Veneta Issue 02. Patricia Doria/Courtesy of Bottega Veneta