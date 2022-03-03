Heaven by Marc Jacobs has released the first of three drops for its Spring 2022 collection, and the accompanying campaign stars none other than Nicki Minaj. On Thursday, March 3, the Gen-Z cult brand has unveiled its new campaign, captured by photographer Harley Weir and featuring a star-studded cast alongside Minaj, including Sky Ferreira, Yung Lean, Steve Lacy, Paloma Elsesser, and Mena Suvari, as they rock brand new pieces from the latest drop.

Heaven’s March 2022 release takes on artwork by Claire Barrow and photos by skateboard icon Ed Templeton. In the series of newly released photos, the models are seen sporting a range of Y2K-inspired silhouettes, from graphic baby tees and colorful knitwear to fun outerwear and even Olivia Rodrigo’s coveted camo-print mini skirt and Kiki boots. You can also expect the brand’s sought-after accessories to make a return in new colorways, like the Teddy Balloon Heart earrings, mini bags, and more. Prices for the March collection start at $35, with sizing for many of the pieces going up to an XXL.

On Heaven’s Instagram, the brand revealed photos of the “Tusa” songstress wearing a matching corset-and-pants set with blue platform heels. In another picture, Minaj rocked the brand’s two-headed teddy bear tee with black micro-shorts and black Kiki boots.

The rest of the Spring 2022 collection is slated for release in April and May, with next month paying tribute to Comedy Central’s classic 1994 series Hi Octane, among others, and May to feature trippy psychedelic graphics by Elliot Shields and Alake Shilling and the hit 1950s show Gumby. Other collaborations throughout the launch include a number of designers and brands, like Nong Rak, Ancco, Climax Books, and more, who are expected to release their very own pieces and memorabilia for Heaven.

You can now shop Heaven by Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2022 collection in-store and online at marcjacobs.com. See the full campaign, starring Nicki Minaj, Sky Ferreira, Steve Lacy, Paloma Elsesser, and others in more detail, below.