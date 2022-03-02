Olivia Rodrigo’s Camo-Print Mini Skirt Can Soon Be Yours

There’s nothing we love more than seeing Olivia Rodrigo in Heaven by Marc Jacobs and following the singer’s highly sought-after look back in January, the Gen-Z beloved brand is finally releasing its most coveted collection to date.

On Wednesday, March 2, Heaven announced its Spring 2022 collection drop via Instagram, which is set for release on Thursday, March 3. Teasing what’s to come in a carousel of photos, the newest release features a range of styles, from exciting knitwear and graphic tees to one of Olivia Rodrigo’s full ‘fit: a mini striped cardigan, a camo-printed mini skirt ($215), and a pair of Kiki platform boots. The brand also wrote on Instagram, “heaven spring 2022 preview ~~~ available tomorrow 9am est.”

Back on Wednesday, Jan. 26, the “good 4 u” singer made headlines after posting her very first OOTD on Instagram for the new year, sticking to her signature Y2K-inspired aesthetic. While attending a viewing of the Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined exhibition at LACMA in Los Angeles, Rodrigo was captured wearing the head-to-toe Heaven by Marc Jacobs look, dressed by her go-to stylist duo Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo. In a series of photos, the pop-punk princess opted for the brand’s multicolored striped cardigan, with the super tiny crop top showing off her white bralette. She then wore the soon-to-be-available camo-printed mini skirt and completed her outfit with pair of knee-high platform Kiki boots in black.

While we wait for the collection to drop on Thursday, March 3, check out Olivia Rodrigo’s full look from the Artist Inspired by Music: Interscope Remimagined exhibition for some outfit inspo, below.