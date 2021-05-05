Nicole McLaughlin Is Arc’teryx’s First-Ever Design Ambassador

Nicole McLaughlin has been seriously busy. After teaming up with Russell Athletic on a limited-edition collaboration, McLaughlin has her DIY hands on another fashion project, this time as Arc’teryx’s first-ever design ambassador.

“As a climber and designer, I’m excited to partner with Arc’teryx,” McLaughlin said in an official statement. “I’m looking forward to shared learnings and connecting our communities so that together we can amplify the value of circularity, including repurposing garments to keep waste out of landfills.”

McLaughlin’s multi-year partnership with the outdoors brand will include a series of workshops and Arc’teryx Academy events hosted by the upcycling expert herself, starting with design and upcycling workshops in New York City this fall.

Along with the official announcement, McLaughlin unveiled two new designs made from used Arc’teryx pieces, including the “Arc Cart,” comprised of backpacks and a cruiser cart that was found on eBay, and the “Mini Tent,” which is made up of Gore-Tex scraps.

As for when (and if) McLaughlin will be creating Arc’teryx pieces that we can actually cop is still TBD, so stay tuned. For now, get a closer look at her debut designs and the creative process behind them, below.

Amy Li and Nicole McLaughlin

