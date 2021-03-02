Noah Will Pay You To Give It Your Clothes Back

Buyback programs are becoming all the rage, and now Noah is getting in on the action. On Tuesday, the brand announced its new initiative, called "Not Dead Yet," which allows customers to return their used or new items in exchange for store credit.

Noah has a few ideas on what it'll do with the returned pieces. Some will be washed, repaired, and then resold, while others will be donated or turned over to recycling markets. Store credit will range from $4 for T-shirts up to $40 for outerwear and jackets.

"We don't think of clothing as disposable, or even particularly seasonal," Noah wrote on its website. "We encourage people to buy only things they truly love. But sometimes you fall out of love; sometimes you outgrow a certain garment, either physically or emotionally. We know there's no shortage of options when it’s time to move on, either by reselling stuff online or seeing what you can get from a vintage store. But we'd like to offer an alternative for used Noah items: bring or send them home."

Noah joins brands like Patagonia and Levi's on introducing its own buyback or recommerce programs. Read more about Noah's "Not Dead Yet" over on its blog and maybe get some inspiration to start spring cleaning early.