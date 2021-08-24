If you haven’t noticed already, the future of shopping is already here and it’s secondhand. On Aug. 24, Urban Outfitters Inc. announced its newest platform, Nuuly Thrift, which is an online resale marketplace launching this fall. Similar to its peer-to-peer counterparts, like Depop, Poshmark, and ThredUp, Nuuly Thrift offers vintage and thrift fans a new way to shop and sell their pre-loved garments.

The idea of Nuuly Thrift stemmed from its parent company noticing that its portfolio of brands, such as Anthropologie, Free People, and Urban Outfitters, were some of the top-performing brands across other resale platforms. It was clear that their customers were already well tapped into secondhand shopping.

The resale market is undoubtedly growing and, to be honest, it’s not anything new. As secondhand shopping becomes the primary source of consumption, more fashion brands are looking into incorporating the concept of circular fashion into their own strategies. Recently, H&M announced the launch of its very own resale site H&M Rewear, while Ganni partnered with Vestiaire Collective for a new initiative that supports shopping the Copenhagen brand via resale.

“Our goal at Nuuly is to build a creative marketplace community — built around a best-in-class technology platform — where customers can be fashion-conscious, eco-conscious, and financially-conscious, all in one place,” said David Hayne, Chief Technology Officer of URBN and Nuuly President, in a press statement.

If you’re just as curious as we are about Urban Outfitters’ new resale app, Nuuly Thrift, check out more information on what we know so far and what to expect, below.

What is Nuuly Thrift?

Nuuly Thrift is Urban Outfitters Inc.’s new online resale marketplace as an iPhone app. It isn’t just exclusive to one brand and consumers can purchase or sell women’s, men’s, and kids’ apparel and accessories from an array of labels, such as Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie, as well as brands outside of URBN’s portfolio.

How is Nuuly Thrift different from Nuuly Rent?

Though these platforms share the same name, consider them sisters in the space of circular fashion. While Nuuly Thrift is where users can discover, shop, and sell previously owned items, Nuuly Rent is a monthly rental subscription service, which offers thousands of styles and hundreds of contemporary designers, as well as vintage items.

How can I sell on Nuuly Thrift and how does it work?

Similarly to Depop, Poshmark, and other peer-to-peer resale platforms, Nuuly Thrift sellers upload and list all of their for-sale items (photos, product descriptions, etc.) directly on the online app. Once items start to get sold, users can either transfer their earnings directly into their bank account or redeem them for “Nuuly Cash,” which is worth 10% more at Nuuly Thrift and any URBN brand.

So, for example, if you sold a dress on Nuuly Thrift to another user for $100, you’ll have the option to convert it to $110 in Nuuly Cash, which can be spent back on Nuuly Thrift, or at any URBN-affiliated brand — Anthropologie, Free People, Urban Outfitters, BHLDN or Terrain — both online and in stores.

When and where can I download Nuuly Thrift?

Nuuly Thrift will launch in Fall 2021 through the iOS app store (Apple). In the meantime, you can visit nuuly.com for more details.