We may be nearing fall, but the weather in New York is still feeling like peak summer. Amid the city’s record-breaking heat wave accompanied by humidity and scattered downpours, New York Fashion Week carried on, with show attendees putting their best ‘fit forward no matter the weather.

While heading to the Spring 2024 showcases all throughout the city, there were a few notable trends spotted over the past few days, but the one that stood out the most happened to have the least amount of fabric. This time around, fashion week attendees are braving the hot temps in itty bitty bralettes, some worn as a standalone or paired with sheer mesh tops or lightweight jackets. The teeny tiny piece has been styled with either loose-fitted pants or flowy maxi skirts, but we won’t be surprised if we see guests committing to the bit in micro shorts, mini skirts, or lingerie. It’s seriously that hot outside, people!

See how New Yorkers are styling their bralettes for fashion week, ahead.

