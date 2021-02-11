Shay Mitchell's Latest Internet Rabbit Hole Involves Tuscan Villas And Bloggers Abroad

Shay Mitchell is the latest celebrity to bank on booze. The actress and TikTok aficianado (see below) co-founded tequila brand Onda in July 2020 and its debut sparkling tequila drink quickly became a summer favorite. Now, as Chief Brand Officer, Mitchell is expanding the company with a new merch line, dubbed Onda Sport.

"We knew we wanted to make a delicious canned beverage for all to enjoy, but we also knew that we wanted Onda to be more than just a drink," Mitchell tells NYLON. "We wanted it to be a lifestyle brand that embodied the core values and aesthetic of our creative direction as a way to enhance our relationship with our consumers."

The first launch is a cozy charcoal sweatsuit made from French terry cotton with neon green puff-print details, manufactured in Los Angeles. The new set, inspired by vintage surf brands like Body Glove and Ocean Pacific, goes for $100, but you can grab the sweatshirt and sweatpants separately for $60 each.

Onda Sport will continue to pay homage to '90s sportswear in future drops, which will include windbreakers, bike shorts, and bikinis. To celebrate the new line, we asked Mitchell to take on the NYLON Nineteen, below, talking internet rabbit holes, her drink order (and hangover cure), teenage screen names, and more.

1. What's your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? Aries. And sure, they’re interesting to consider. Do I live and breathe my horoscope daily? No, but I keep it in mind. I am pretty fiery, so at least that's right.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? I can't unequivocally say that they don't exist, so sure, I believe that they could exist. But nope, I've never seen one.

3. What's your go-to drink order? (And if it's boozy, what's your go-to hangover cure?) It used to be tequila soda, and now it's Onda, obviously. My hangover cure is easy: anything greasy — pizza, burger, Chinese — and a regular soda.

4. What's the weirdest snack that you make? Whatever is in my pantry, to be honest. If I am being healthy: veggies, crackers, and hummus. Otherwise, popcorn and chips. The only thing that's weird is that I put hot sauce on everything, but is that even weird?

Courtesy of Onda Sport

5. What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? My cell phone use. Being on my phone too much, especially before bed, and having it be the first thing I check in the morning.

6. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? This is too incriminating. Just kidding. I am very into looking up Tuscan villas and living vicariously through bloggers abroad.

7. Describe your worst date in three words. Awkward, long, fragrant (don't ask).

8. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? Rihanna, Beyoncé, or, these days, Cardi B.

Courtesy of Onda Sport

9. What was your favorite movie as a kid? Little Mermaid, Little Princess, and Secret Garden.

10. What was your teenage AIM screen name? Dolphingurl16

11. What's your go-to breakup song? "Me, Myself and I" by Beyoncé

12. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Rihanna at 2014 CFDA Awards in the naked sparkle dress.

Courtesy of Onda Sport

13. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Sunscreen

14. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? I mean this wholeheartedly... nothing. Some styles are better left in the past, and I graduated in 2005.

15. What reality show would you most like to appear on? Junior Bake Off

16. What is your best beauty tip or trick? Staying hydrated inside keeps you hydrated outside, and coconut oil for everything.

17. What is your coffee order? It's constantly evolving. I'm trying to make coffee at home more and cut down on single-use, so my go-to lately has been French press. I am loving Counter Culture and La Colombe beans. If I'm going out, I love an iced matcha oat milk latte.

18. What is your favorite fast food place, and what’s your order? Tim Hortons' Timbits and a black coffee. If you know then you know. If I'm in the States, Wendy's spicy chicken sandwich.

19. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own, and why? Recently, my Bottega Veneta boots because they are so comfortable and go with everything.

Onda Sport is available for purchase online now.