The Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Is Breaking Records — And It Hasn't Even Dropped Yet

The Off-White x Nike Air Jordan 4 isn't even out yet and it's already breaking records. According to StockX, the shoe is already anticipated to resell at 615% above its list price of $200. As of July 22, the average resale price is $1,430, notes the online marketplace and reseller.

The sneaker, which debuted at Off-White's Fall 2020 runway show during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, was made for and marketed solely towards women, but the style will be offered in men's sizes later this summer. For those with early access to the shoe on Nike's SNKRS App, designer Virgil Abloh provided a special note reading, "Made these with women in mind so you can continue to collectively take flight."

It's proving to already be a success among women, too. StockX reports that among women's exclusive releases from the last 15 years, the Jordan 4 in "Sail" currently has the highest price premium in StockX history.

It's possible that the hype surrounding the upcoming sneaker (and its limited supply ahead of its official release) is inflating its resale value, and StockX says resale prices may end up being lower after the drop. Though, it seems unlikely that they'll be on the resale market for cheap. That being said, the sneaker will be available on Saturday, July 25, at 10 am in limited quantities on the Nike website. Set your alarms now if you're hoping to get them at the low, low price of $200.