Fashion
Her documentary Driving Home 2 U is finally here!
Olivia Rodrigo’s Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) is finally here. The “drivers license” singer and former NYLON cover star celebrated the premiere of her Disney+ documentary with a red carpet event on Thursday night in Los Angeles.
Her outfit, styled by her go-to sister duo Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, channeled the trending coquette aesthetic, which usually involves pink, bows, and all things romantic. See Rodrigo’s Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) red carpet premiere look in more detail, ahead.