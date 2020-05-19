Everything You've Always Wanted Is Heavily Discounted At Opening Ceremony

We may not be leaving our house much lately, but that doesn't mean your living room and kitchen don't deserve your best style. Opening Ceremony is currently hosting a massive online sale with brands like Molly Goddard, Jacquemus, Alexander Wang, and many more with discounts up to 60% off, along with an additional 50% off sale items with the special code TORCHPASS50.

Back in January, Opening Ceremony announced that it would be closing its brick-and-mortar stores sometime in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, however, the plans for an in-person celebration and send-off have been sadly thwarted, as the indie retailer announced on Instagram over the weekend.

"We had the best laid plans to celebrate with you in our stores. To reminisce, hug you and have one last hurrah. We were going to set up a karaoke machine and ask you to sing a song with us," the caption said. "Make you a drink and give you some snacks. We were going to work in the stores for our last month so that we could thank you and hang out the way we did in 2002 when we first opened. But while that is not in the cards, the feelings of gratefulness and love are still there. Our stores will not reopen but that doesn't mean we are gone."

While you may never get to shop at Opening Ceremony IRL, now's the time to offer some support for the store online. But move quickly, thing's are already selling out. Check out some of the best items on sale, below.