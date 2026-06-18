Paige DeSorbo, Las Culturistas Culture Awards Royalty, Returns In Masculine Style

Building your own media empire is not as simple as getting a reality television show, some brand deals, and a social-media following: It takes a certain cool factor. Nobody knows this better than Paige DeSorbo, who went from Summer House star to fashion designer, podcast host, and yes, cool girl. Last year, she even won an award — The Allison Williams Cool Girl Award, to be specific — for her coolness at the Oscars for the chronically online, also known as the Las Culturistas Culture Awards. Every year since 2022, Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang have nominated and crowned the people moving culture in ways both obvious and unexpected. DeSorbo won the inaugural version of the award, which she tells NYLON “really started my year off on the perfect note. I love Matt and Bowen, and I’m so thankful to them.” In her acceptance speech last year, she thanked “all the cool girls who are me,” fitting for a girl so in her skin.

For the 2026 edition of the awards, DeSorbo was attending as a previous winner and as someone who takes a dress code seriously. “The theme was “gay fever dream,” and I interpreted that as: What would I want to wear every single day if I could? I love masculine outfits done in a feminine way.” She paired an open tuxedo-style tank with a loose cummerbund, simple black Area skirt, an undone bowtie, and a smattering of jewels. She’s so in her element as an Allison Williams Cool Girl that she didn’t even have a getting-ready playlist for the second iteration of the show (“silence is underrated”), which is now streaming on Peacock. See how she went from glam chair to the awards ceremony below.

Courtesy of Paige DeSorbo “I only get ready in Daphne.”

Courtesy of Paige DeSorbo “I love my glam team.”

Courtesy of Paige DeSorbo “A moment for the glam.”

Courtesy of Paige DeSorbo “Tom Ford top and Area skirt.”

Courtesy of Paige DeSorbo

Gregory Grigoryan “I am obsessed with the deconstructed tux look.”

Gregory Grigoryan “Okay side boob!”

Gregory Grigoryan “Some more pre-show balcony pics...”

Gregory Grigoryan “The undone cummerbund was my favorite.”

Gregory Grigoryan “Love an open back...”

Gregory Grigoryan “...and a side profile.”

Gregory Grigoryan

Gregory Grigoryan “The classic Beverly Wilshire elevator pic.”