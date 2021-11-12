Paris Hilton Married Carter Reum In An Oscar de la Renta Dress

Paris Hilton got married to Carter Reum on Thursday, Nov. 11, or 11/11 — her favorite time of day and a date that holds significant spiritual power. On Instagram, the heiress gave a subtle hint to her wedding dress with a close-up portrait by photographer Jose Villa. In the post, she tagged Oscar de la Renta, as well as designer duo Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, who both shared the photo on their own Instagram Stories.

“My forever begins today... ✨💍 11/11 💝#JustMarried#ForeverHiltonReum,” wrote Hilton.

Vogue also exclusively revealed Hilton’s wedding dress, which was a custom design from Oscar de la Renta. “We spent months designing my dress to perfection with the amazing Oscar de la Renta designers, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim,” Paris told Vogue. “I love how it turned out. I wanted something that was timeless, elegant, chic, and iconic, and I am so happy.”

Hilton’s stylist Sammy K finished her wedding look with accessories, while Eduardo Ponce stylied her hair and Steven Tabimba did her makeup. “Our overall inspo was timeless beauty,” Eduardo told Vogue. “We wanted Paris to look fresh and chic. The dress is such a masterpiece we didn’t want to over do the glam. We kept it clean and simple.”

The white high-neck dress adorned with floral lace is likely one of Hilton’s many outfit changes during her wedding. In a past appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in August, Hilton revealed to host Fallon that she planned to wear “lots of dresses, probably 10” for the big day.

Hilton’s relationship with Reum was confirmed back in April 2020 and the venture capitalist popped the question on her 40th birthday in February with a 20-karat diamond ring. Their engagement was captured for the first episode of Hilton’s docuseries Paris In Love on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock, which, fittingly, debuted on Nov. 11. As for how many outfits she really did wear for her wedding celebrations, the final tally has yet to be revealed, but chances are we’ll soon find out if you tune into Hilton’s new show.

See more of Paris Hilton’s wedding dress from Oscar de la Renta, below.