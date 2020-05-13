Ryan Gale
Courtesy of Wald Berlin

Fashion

This Summer-Friendly Jewelry Trend Is Going To Be All Over Instagram

Swap your seashell jewelry for a new set of pearls.

Traditionally, the idea of wearing pearl jewelry marked a sense of sophistication; only to be shown off for special occasions or kept away as a treasured heirloom piece. It was culturally uncanny to wear pearls with a casual wardrobe. No one would dare to pair them with a white T-shirt, until now at least.

As far as spring and summer trends go, pearls are major on the accessories front, as they graced some of our favorite runway shows during fashion month last September. Kenzo featured a slew of pearl-adorned items, including a floating pearl choker and pearl-stitched fishnet gloves, while Khatie dressed models in beautiful pearl headpieces. Even some of the most stylish male celebrities have been giving pearls a try, from Harry Styles and Marc Jacobs to Pharrell Williams and A$AP Rocky.

At the start of spring, we spotted model (and mom-to-be) Gigi Hadid rocking a pearl choker with a tie-dye top, and trousers, and Kendall Jenner once put on a stack of pearls with a simple white cropped tank, printed pants, and sneakers. The jewelry style has really come a long way since the time your grandmother gifted you a set of pearls for your birthday, and we suspect this summer-friendly trend will be all over Instagram — an aesthetically pleasing alternative to last year's popular seashell-inspired earrings and necklaces.

So, now would be the time to pull out those once-formal pearls from your past, if you still have them, and if not, here are some of our favorite pearl jewelry pieces, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Que Sera Sera Pearl Necklace
Machete Jewelry

This beaded pearl necklace translates to "whatever will be, will be" — a great reminder to live life one day at a time right now.

Delicate Pearl Bracelet
Amyo

For those who want to ease into this summer jewelry trend, Amyo's delicate bracelet features gold chain links and scattered pearls.

Atmospheric Geometric Beads 18k Gold Earrings
Soufeel

If you can't see yourself swapping out your favorite gold hoops, this pearl-adorned version from Soufeel might convince you otherwise.

Pearl It's All in A Name™ Lower Case Old English
The Sis Kiss

You can customize this pearl necklace from The Sis Kiss, and the Old English font adds a modern twist to a classic jewelry style.

Rainbow Pearl Choker
Alex Mika

The freshwater pearls look great with the rainbow-colored beads on this Alex Mika choker.

Pearl Smile Bracelet
Wald Berlin

This bracelet from Wald Berlin is the ultimate pick-me-up every time you wear it.

Manon Pearl and Chain Earrings

Mismatched earrings are still having a moment, so you may want to stock up on these pearl and chain earrings from Aurelie Bidermann.

Links Large Pearl Earrings
Mulberry

These large pearl oval-shaped earrings from Mulberry are the ultimate statement piece. Try wearing this pair with denim shorts and a cropped cardigan.

Knit One, Pearl Two Necklace
Roxanne Assoulin

Channel your inner Harry Styles and his love for a pearl necklace with this version from Roxanne Assoulin. Plus, two is always better than one.

Pearl Chain Anklet
Anissa Kermiche

We love this anklet mix of gold links and pearls from Anissa Kermiche. It would pair well with cropped jeans and thong sandals.

Anemone Pearl 14K Gold-Plated Pendant
Pamela Love

Wear this Pamela Love pendant necklace on its own, or, even better, layered with some more of your favorite jewelry pieces.

J'Adore Pearl Drops
I Love Biko

Hearts *and* pearls? You can't get more adorable than that.

Pearl Continuous Earring
Studs

For those looking to update your curated earscape, Studs has you covered with this single pearl earring with a dainty chain link.

Bobbi Bracelet
éliou

This colorful bracelet is a sartorial mix of your adult years and summer camp all in one.

Estelle Pearl Hoops
Wolf Circus

A pair of pearl studs feels dated, we love this modern-day version of all-pearl hoops from Wolf Circus.

Reese Pearl Pendant Necklace
Gorjana

This double-pendant necklace from Gorjana easily dresses up any outfit.

Delicate Pearl Threader Earring
Urban Outfitters

We love how delicate threader earrings look, and adding a pearl embellishment takes them to the next level.