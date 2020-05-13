Traditionally, the idea of wearing pearl jewelry marked a sense of sophistication; only to be shown off for special occasions or kept away as a treasured heirloom piece. It was culturally uncanny to wear pearls with a casual wardrobe. No one would dare to pair them with a white T-shirt, until now at least.

As far as spring and summer trends go, pearls are major on the accessories front, as they graced some of our favorite runway shows during fashion month last September. Kenzo featured a slew of pearl-adorned items, including a floating pearl choker and pearl-stitched fishnet gloves, while Khatie dressed models in beautiful pearl headpieces. Even some of the most stylish male celebrities have been giving pearls a try, from Harry Styles and Marc Jacobs to Pharrell Williams and A$AP Rocky.

At the start of spring, we spotted model (and mom-to-be) Gigi Hadid rocking a pearl choker with a tie-dye top, and trousers, and Kendall Jenner once put on a stack of pearls with a simple white cropped tank, printed pants, and sneakers. The jewelry style has really come a long way since the time your grandmother gifted you a set of pearls for your birthday, and we suspect this summer-friendly trend will be all over Instagram — an aesthetically pleasing alternative to last year's popular seashell-inspired earrings and necklaces.

So, now would be the time to pull out those once-formal pearls from your past, if you still have them, and if not, here are some of our favorite pearl jewelry pieces, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.