As secondhand shopping becomes increasingly mainstream, more people are hunting through the racks for pre-loved fashion. This new era of thrifting culture has also opened up doors for reworked pieces and oversized ‘fits but it comes at a cost: There aren’t many plus-size-friendly options left to secondhand shop.

In a recent report made by online vintage store Thrilling, the plus-size segment accounts for almost 19 percent of U.S. women’s apparel sales. In addition, the NPD Group states that “revenue for women’s plus-size apparel grew by 18 percent between 2019 to 2021, which is over three times faster than consumer spending on the remaining women’s market.”

These days, shopping for clothes above a size 14 still remains a challenge, as few options outside of department stores and plus-size specialty stores have shuttered their IRL stores over the years, most recently during the pandemic. As a result, many people are forced to opt for fast fashion options and even then, the section for extended sizing still runs small. “History has not always been kind to bigger bodies and some of fashion’s most iconic and successful brands have not made inclusive sizing a priority,” says Jennifer Jefferson, director of content at Thrilling.

However, plus-size shoppers are beginning to turn to secondhand alternatives to find clothing that not only fits, but ones they truly love to wear. Currently, more vintage curators are offering quality clothing in inclusive size options, with both in-person and online options that give customers the flexibility to easily browse from the comfort of their homes first.

If you aren’t sure where to begin on your search for vintage shops with a more inclusive inventory, we’ve compiled a starting lineup of plus-size secondhand shopping destinations to ensure you’re on the right path. Read more ahead to find your new favorite store for plus-size vintage clothes.

Where To Buy Plus-Size Vintage Clothes: Thrilling

Since its inception in 2018, Thrilling’s CEO and co-founder Shilla Kim-Parker has made a mission to rewrite the thrifting and secondhand shopping narrative, putting marginalized voices at the forefront. Over the years, the beloved marketplace has done just that, featuring a stylish assortment of items from smaller businesses and most coming from women and owners of color. The site is not exclusively a plus-size site, but it offers a section filled with extended sizes, with its inventory consisting of vibrant ‘80s dresses, loads of maxi skirts, and more.

Where To Buy Plus-Size Vintage Clothes: Plus BKLYN

Plus BKLYN, founded by Alexis Kras, is a secondhand resale boutique based in East Williamsburg and marks New York City's only plus-size shop that sells new, vintage, and resale fashion pieces.

After Krase’s own firsthand frustrations trying to find sustainable clothing options in her size, she opted to change that narrative and now, customers can consign their vintage and designer plus-size clothing in one trip. In addition, Plus BKLYN features bold and trendy downtown styles for the most daring fashionistas, and its sizing range from 12 and above.

Browse Plus BKLYN’s website to find your next eclectic vintage purchase, or stop by its brick-and-mortar store in Brooklyn for more options — it’s open every day of the week!

Where To Buy Plus-Size Vintage Clothes: Curvy Vintage

In Sand Springs, Oklahoma, Curvy Vintage offers clothing sizes starting at a large and up, handpicked by founder Sierra Harrington. On its exclusive storefront with Thrilling, the shop offers an assortment of kitschy nostalgic blankets and chunky sweaters, vibrant hues and funky patterns, and more. This ‘90s halter top is adorned with a sparkly floral print and it’s already in our carts — truly a bang for your buck!

Where To Buy Plus-Size Vintage Clothes: New Nostalgia

New Nostalgia is a size-inclusive vintage shop based in Virginia that specializes in a slew of ‘90s and Y2K-focused silhouettes available in plus sizes. If you’re a fan of the hippie aesthetic or the androgyny look, you’re just in luck, as the site has a number of minimalist streetwear pieces, comfy lightly-worn basics, and, of course, some statement selects to spice up your outfit. You can purchase from New Nostalgia on Etsy, Depop, and Thrilling.

Where To Buy Plus-Size Vintage Clothes: Curve Conscious

Curve Conscious is a Philadelphia-based, Black-owned consignment store founded by Adrienne Ray in 2016. Since closing its Philly brick-and-mortar location in 2021, the shop now offers trendy styles exclusively online, ranging from snake-printed slip dresses and 2000s-era mini skirts to summer-ready rompers. And best of all, Ray’s store carries inclusive sizes ranging from 12 to 28, and allows its customers to shop, swap, or sell online.

Where To Buy Plus-Size Vintage Clothes: Berriez

Operated by Emma Zack in Brooklyn, Berriez is the cult-favorite Instagram shop turned online vintage store featuring a fun curation of eclectic cardigans, floral skirts, and berry-adorned jewelry pieces. If you’re searching for your next statement outfit or adding more color to your closet, check out Berriez via its website. But be warned, you’ll want to fill your shopping carts with just about everything they offer.

"If you think about it, like fruit, humans come in all shapes, colors, and sizes. Zack told NYLON back in 2019. "I want the entire experience — whether you’re modeling, buying, or just looking at our Instagram — to be fun, welcoming, and empowering. I want everyone to feel included."

Where To Buy Plus-Size Vintage Clothes: Two Big Blondes

Two Big Blondes, a plus-size clothing label based in Seattle, has an array of coveted vintage finds and designer brands in stock. Keeping in touch with its core philosophy by prioritizing the comfort of its customers, and that starts with embracing different body shapes and offerings with a budget-friendly price tag. No worries if you don’t reside in the rainy Pacific Northwest city, Two Big Blondes also has a storefront online and can ship purchases worldwide. You can find quality and plus-size-friendly pieces, like cardigans and trench coats, throughout the site. Oh, and we’re definitely eyeing a few fashion accessories too, especially the brown leather Celine bag.