Halloween is going to be a little different this year, but that doesn't mean you can't dress up. Frankly, there were just too many standout pop culture moments from 2020 that it would almost be disrespectful to not recreate one with a costume. Joe Exotic didn't go to jail for us to not invest in at least one sequined button-up shirt.

For those who are looking to put in little effort during this spooky holiday, some costume ideas, like Rob from Hulu's High Fidelity or Taylor Swift's Folklore era, might already be in your closet. If you take dressing up very seriously and are looking for a challenge, look to Cardi B in the "WAP" music video or Connell's chain from Normal People, which will involve a range of latex, fishnets, and a silver catsuit.

We've picked out some of 2020's biggest pop culture stars and scoured the internet to find the pieces that will bring them to life this Halloween (even if you're spending it at home). See how to dress up as Schitt's Creek's Alexis Rose, Taylor Swift, Joe Exotic (or Carole Baskin), the Euphoria cast, and more, below.

Euphoria

Eddy Chen/HBO

Once you've done your Euphoria-inspired eye makeup, it's time to finish the rest of the look, which you can probably achieve with what's in your closet, shopping on Depop, or stopping at your nearest thrift store. Since we can't choose favorites when it comes to the entire cast, we included a piece inspired by each of the show's leading characters — Rue, Jules, Maddy, and Kat.

Rob from High Fidelity

Phillip Caruso/Hulu

Rob has the perfect laid-back style for those who don't want to put too much effort into dressing up for Halloween. Her love of Vans and vintage T-shirts means that the costume could already be found hanging up in your closet, but just in case they're not, we've got you covered.

"WAP"

2020's most iconic music video is actually fairly simple to recreate. All you'll need is lots of latex, fishnets, and some WAP merch from Cardi B herself.

Beyoncé in Black Is King

Courtesy of Disney+

Beyoncé's film was full of high-fashion moments, but perhaps the most memorable was her Marine Serre moon print catsuit. Thankfully, the look is still available for purchase.

Tiger King

Netflix

Whether you're going for Joe Exotic or Carole Baskin, the fashion possibilities are endless, from leopard print caftans to sequin button-up shirts. Just give it a try and avoid anyh jail time.

Billie Eilish

Jim Dyson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer is known for her casual looks of baggy T-shirts and shorts with bold prints. This may also be the only costume where a face mask is actually part of it, as Eilish was way ahead of the CDC-required trend.

Taylor Swift's Folklore Era

Taylor Swift Instagram

The singer's surprise folk album also arrived with a new Taylor Swift cottagecore aesthetic. Of course, a cardigan is an obvious choice, but don't forget the plaid wool coat and flowy nap dress.

Connell's Chain from Normal People

Enda Bowe/Hulu

Yes, just the chain. While Hulu's Normal People became a runaway success over the spring, the real star of the show was the silver chain necklace worn by Paul Mescal.

Alexis Rose from Schitt's Creek

CBC

What does a formerly wealthy woman wear once she's lost almost everything and is now living in a small rural Canadian town? Exactly what she would have worn before.