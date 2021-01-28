Precious Lee Is The Star Of Area's Debut Couture Collection

Precious Lee is back and ready to steal the show during another fashion week. The model led the charge in Area's Spring 2021 couture presentation, revealed on Thursday. The collection is the couture debut from the New York-based label, helmed by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk.

"I'm quite confident in saying that if you looked at a Parisienne or a Roman Alta Moda brand, I feel like we're operating on the same level of craft," Panszczyk told Vogue.

Lee seemed to be an obvious choice for Area's first couture collection, with the designers creating a range of silhouettes that could cater to different body types. Back in September, Lee made history as the first plus-size model to walk in a Versace runway show. She later sealed the deal by starring in the brand's campaign alongside Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, released earlier this month.

"For our debut haute couture collection we wanted to highlight our passion for custom tailoring," the designers said in official statement. "We feel like every type of body is beautiful and unique in its on way. We wanted to highlight that by playing with a range of silhouettes created to complement the wearer, showcasing that beauty and craft can feel exclusive in its core but at the same time include a range of body types."

Check out Area's debut couture collection, below.

