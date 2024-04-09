Fashion

PrettyLittleThing’s New Premium Label Stars Wolfie Cindy — And Lots Of Fashion-y Details

PLT Label brings the tailoring, cutouts, and pointy bust lines.

Gen Z and millennials might not be able to come to a consensus on the definition of “clubwear,” but PrettyLittleThing has entered the chat with a new premium collection that could appeal to both sides’ sensibilities.

Combining the bustier and garter-belt details the cast of Euphoria would wear to first period with a soupçon of the peplum top/blazer/high bun going-out aesthetic of yore, PLT Label recently launched with 26 sleek, runway-inspired statement looks. Modeled by the internet’s sweetheart Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, the range of tailored and knit pieces — mostly in neutrals, with a splash of lime — was created by a team of in-house designers with the intention of regular restyling, according to the brand.

Available in sizes from 0–26 with prices starting at $30 — though many styles have had a few dollars shaved off in the last couple of days — PLT Label is ready to shop right now. Ahead, see some of our favorite styles, from a pointy-décolletage bra top to a twist-front ruched minidress.

PLT Label Lime Extreme Ruched Twist Front Bodycon Dress
PrettyLittleThing
PLT Label Black Bust Detail Tailored A-Line Mini Dress
PrettyLittleThing
PLT Label Olive Textured Sheer Cut Out Detail Bodycon Dress
PrettyLittleThing
PLT Label Light Brown Cropped Shirt
PrettyLittleThing
PLT Label Oatmeal Bust Detail Tailored Crop Top
PrettyLittleThing
PLT Label Chartreuse Asymmetric Pleated Blazer Dress
PrettyLittleThing