Gen Z and millennials might not be able to come to a consensus on the definition of “clubwear,” but PrettyLittleThing has entered the chat with a new premium collection that could appeal to both sides’ sensibilities.

Combining the bustier and garter-belt details the cast of Euphoria would wear to first period with a soupçon of the peplum top/blazer/high bun going-out aesthetic of yore, PLT Label recently launched with 26 sleek, runway-inspired statement looks. Modeled by the internet’s sweetheart Cindy Kimberly, aka Wolfie Cindy, the range of tailored and knit pieces — mostly in neutrals, with a splash of lime — was created by a team of in-house designers with the intention of regular restyling, according to the brand.

Available in sizes from 0–26 with prices starting at $30 — though many styles have had a few dollars shaved off in the last couple of days — PLT Label is ready to shop right now. Ahead, see some of our favorite styles, from a pointy-décolletage bra top to a twist-front ruched minidress.