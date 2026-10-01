Pregaming & Cinnamon Buns With Rain Spencer Before The Acne Studios SS27 Show

The Acne Studios show always brings out some of our favorite Swedes, creatives, and singers (hi, Robyn!), and actress Rain Spencer was in the building this season for her first show with the brand. Her outfit for the occasion was a mini knit vest with a silk midi skirt that had a crushed bow at the waist, giving a girly and calm sense of whimsy to what could be a boring, ladylike outfit. The rest of the day was similarly lowkey. For her pregame playlist, it was just her liked songs on shuffle — “always a gamble” — and a quick lip-liner reapplication before snapping some selfies. Never one to skimp on delicacies, Acne Studios also included a cinnamon bun with its gifting for Spencer, and provided some more food in the form of a delectable fashion show. See Spencer’s highlights, plus some behind-the-scenes magic revealed, below.

“Ross and Benjamin doing their thingggg.”

“This was also staged.”

“Gifts from Acne! There was also a fresh cinnamon bun and it made me extremely happy.”

“I wasn’t looking at anything.”

“Felt like a kid. In the best way.”

“Ready to go!”

“Lil mirror pic.”

“Lil car pic.”

“Can’t see what’s in my bag but there’s gum, earphones, wallet, keys, and a touch-up kit.”

“The full look.”

“I love the details on this whole outfit.”

“The juxtaposition is stunning.”

“Love the cropped jacket and low-rise pant.”

“Finale 👏”