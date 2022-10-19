Rihanna's New SAVAGE X FENTY Sport Line Is 'Sexy, Carefree & Powerful'

It is beginning to look like the Super Bowl won’t be Rihanna’s only foray into the world of sport in the coming months.

SAVAGE X FENTY is officially launching activewear in partnership with longtime collaborator and newly appointed Executive Design Director Adam Selman. The line, which will feature both high and low impact pieces, high-waisted leggings, jumpsuits, and more, are designed, according to a release from the brand, to take you from the gym to the grocery store and everywhere in between.

“I want people to feel sexy, carefree and powerful when they put these pieces on,” Rihanna said of the collection.

Staying true to its (actually) inclusive roots, the line, which launches on Nov. 9 (VIP members will be able to shop select styles beginning Nov. 1), will be available in sizes XS-4X and include lingerie-inspired detailing, including sheer and fishnet accents.

It’s a no-brainer, then, for Adam Selman to be at the helm. He designed a lingerie collection for the brand in 2019 — and who could forget the crystal, naked number he designed for Rihanna at the 2014 CFDA Awards when she took home the Style Icon Award?

Precious Lee and Avani Gregg star in a slew of campaign images that are as fierce as the collection promises to be. Below, a look at the campaign, plus an exclusive Q&A with Gregg about the campaign, her favorite pieces in the collection, and her favorite Rihanna style moment.

How and when did you find out you'd been named the face of Sport? What was your reaction?

I got an email from my team during the summer regarding the SAVAGE X FENTY Sport campaign. Once I read it, I couldn’t believe it. So I called my manager, Erika, to ask if it was real. I was excited and shocked that they wanted me to be one of the faces for this new campaign.

What are your favorite pieces from this collection?

One of my favorite pieces was a look I was photographed in, the Spotlight Low Impact sports bra and matching Hotline high waist leggings in the caramel leopard print.

What is your current favorite form of keeping active?

I enjoy doing cardio workouts on the treadmill and weight training.

What about SAVAGE X FENTY empowers you?

It’s definitely the confidence!

What are your favorite style moments from her?

My favorite Rihanna style moment was her pregnancy announcement look - she wore blue jeans with a hot pink, oversized jacket. Her belly was covered with necklaces and jewelry. She slayed that look!

