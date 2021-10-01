It’s quite obvious that almost anything Rihanna touches turns to gold. Her very popular lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, is said to be worth one billion dollars and will most likely see even more revenue due to future plans of retail stores in 2022.

At the end of September, the brand announced that it would be moving its very successful online platform into the brick-and-mortar space next year. “Retail is an important part of our growth strategy. You’ll absolutely see some stores in 2022,” said the co-president and chief marketing and design officer Christiane Pendarvis, during a recent interview on Bloomberg’s Black in Focus Twitter series. “Because fit and comfort are so important, there are just customers who don’t feel comfortable purchasing online.”

Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

While Rihanna’s brand has been very successful online, this new business strategy makes total sense considering the importance of size and fit for undergarments. Even though Savage X Fenty offers new members at least 50% off of their first purchase, there are just some people who’d like to try things on before they buy, this fashion writer included.

There aren’t too many details available yet, however, Pendarvis did share that the brand intends on having their own physical locations instead of just featuring the brand at other retailers, such as SKIMS with Nordstrom. For now, all of the Savage X Fenty stores will only be based in the United States, “but we’re absolutely having conversations around what does that expansion potentially look like in the EU,” she said.

As for when exactly in 2022 to expect the opening of Savage X Fenty stores is still under wraps, but make sure to check back for more updates. For now we’re just excited to experience another part of the Fenty Universe in real life.