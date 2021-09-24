India Roby
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Every Celebrity Appearance In Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

Rih really outdid herself, yet again.

Rihanna has returned with her highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, and it definitely didn’t disappoint, to say the least.

The show’s third installment, which premiered on Friday, Sept. 24, via Amazon Prime Video, took viewers through (quite literally) soaring heights. In under 40 minutes, the star-studded cast and performers ascended, danced, and catwalked throughout The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles. Choreographed by Parris Goebel, the show featured electrifying performances from superstars like Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Nas, Ricky Martin, and Erykah Badu — just to name a few — as they all sported the lingerie brand’s latest collection, from neon lace sets and metallic and pleated lamé party pieces to snakeskin-printed undergarments and shiny vinyl lingerie.

There were also plenty of special celebrity appearances casted as Savage X Fenty’s models. Kicking the show off was Cindy Crawford, who made a stunning entrance in an emerald green ensemble. Plus, Normani’s performed her powerful “Wild Side” hit in a snakeskin catsuit and Lourdes “Lola” Leon showed off her teal latex look in a sensual bed scene. Most importantly, Rihanna, who’s also the executive producer and creative director of the entire fashion show, had her own dance number. Learning choreography while also celebrating inclusivity and style all on one runway? Rih really outdid herself, yet again.

We don’t want to give too much away, so check out every celebrity we spotted from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, below.

Rihanna

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Normani

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Soo Joo Park

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lourdes “Lola” Leon

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Precious Lee

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

BIA

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Daddy Yankee

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Erykah Badu

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ricky Martin

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Symone

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Joan Smalls

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alva Claire McKenzie

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jazmine Sullivan

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gottmik

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nas

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bella Poarch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Behati Prinsloo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Troye Sivan

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Quannah Chasinghorse

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alek Wek

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aleali May

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nyjah Huston

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Thuso Mbedu

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gabbriette

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jade Novah

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lauren Wasser

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Watch Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 on Amazon Prime Video and shop the new collection now.