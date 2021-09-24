Every Celebrity Appearance In Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

Rihanna has returned with her highly anticipated
, and it definitely didn’t disappoint, to say the least. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
The show’s third installment, which premiered on Friday, Sept. 24, via Amazon Prime Video, took viewers through (quite literally) soaring heights. In under 40 minutes, the
star-studded cast and performers ascended, danced, and catwalked throughout The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles. Choreographed by Parris Goebel, the show featured electrifying performances from superstars like Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Nas, Ricky Martin, and Erykah Badu — just to name a few — as they all sported the lingerie brand’s latest collection, from neon lace sets and metallic and pleated lamé party pieces to snakeskin-printed undergarments and shiny vinyl lingerie.
There were also plenty of special celebrity appearances casted as Savage X Fenty’s models. Kicking the show off was Cindy Crawford, who made a stunning entrance in an emerald green ensemble. Plus, Normani’s performed her powerful “Wild Side” hit in a snakeskin catsuit and Lourdes “Lola” Leon showed off her teal latex look in a sensual bed scene. Most importantly, Rihanna, who’s also the executive producer and creative director of the entire fashion show, had her own dance number. Learning choreography while also celebrating inclusivity and style all on one runway? Rih really outdid herself, yet again.
We don’t want to give too much away, so check out every celebrity we spotted from Rihanna’s
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, below. Rihanna Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Normani Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cindy Crawford Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Soo Joo Park Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gigi Hadid Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lourdes “Lola” Leon Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Precious Lee Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images BIA Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Irina Shayk Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Daddy Yankee Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Vanessa Hudgens Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Erykah Badu Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ricky Martin Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Symone Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Joan Smalls Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alva Claire McKenzie Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jazmine Sullivan Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gottmik Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nas Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bella Poarch Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Behati Prinsloo Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Troye Sivan Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Quannah Chasinghorse Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alek Wek Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Aleali May Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nyjah Huston Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Thuso Mbedu Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gabbriette Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jade Novah Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lauren Wasser Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Watch Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 on Amazon Prime Video and shop the new collection now.