A Very Pregnant Rihanna Stars in Louis Vuitton's New Campaign

Earlier this year, it was announced that Pharrell Williams was tapped as the next men’s creative director of Louis Vuitton. Now, we’re days away from his official runway debut, and we’re getting an exciting peek into what’s soon to come. Williams posted himself on Instagram standing in front of a billboard for his first campaign for the French fashion house in Paris, and it stars none other than his longtime collaborator Rihanna (and her baby bump).

In the campaign, Rihanna is wearing all black, including a leather shirt that’s only partially buttoned, exposing her bump. She’s also carrying multiple Louis Vuitton bags in classic silhouettes, including a red one, a yellow one, and a green one. Pharrell also dressed in all black for the reveal, wearing a leather jacket and yellow reflective sunglasses to pose right in front of Rihanna’s billboard moment. Pharrell and Rihanna have worked together for years, including on N.E.R.D’s comeback track “Lemon”.

Pharrell captioned the post “LOUIS VUITTON MEN Spring-Summer 2024,” gearing up for the release of his first collection with the brand on June 20 at Men’s Fashion Week. Pharrell is the first permanent head of menswear since Virgil Abloh tragically passed away in November 2021, and has had a previous existing relationship with Louis Vuitton.

On February 14, Louis Vuitton confirmed the news of Pharrell being the newly appointed designer, with the brand chairman and CEO, Pietro Beccari stating, “I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.” All will be unveiled next week.