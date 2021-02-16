Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Putting on a full look of intricate lingerie for Valentine's Day takes a lot of effort, but you don't need to strap yourself into a tight corset and garter belt to keep things sexy. Don't buy it? Look to Savage X Fenty's own founder Rihanna, who may have had the best V-Day look on the 'gram this weekend.

"When @popcaanmusic said 'me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl,'" she wrote on her Instagram post, wearing lavender satin boxers and not much else. She paired her Savage X Fenty shorts with matching accessories, including dangling geode earrings, a lavender pearl necklace, and a chunky cuff.

Rihanna wasn't the only one doing some light promo for her own business last week. Beyoncé also took to the 'gram to show off her latest Ivy Park look, perfectly timed for the upcoming release of the brand's upcoming third collection, Icy Park.

Ahead, we rounded up our favorite celebrity outfits from the week, including Cardi B in Balmain, Lana Condor in Julien Macdonald, Katy Perry's lovecore-meets-couture look, and more.

Cardi B

Cardi B shimmered in a glittering pink Balmain look.

Rihanna

Rihanna ditched the lingerie for Valentine's Day and slid into a pair of satin Savage X Fenty boxer shorts.

Julia Fox

Julia Fox announced her pregnancy and the birth of her son, Valentino, on Instagram with a last-minute photo shoot, wearing only a pair of evening gloves and Guiseppe Zanotti's "Quadra" black suede mules.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry took a different V-Day approach, wearing a heart-adorned couture gown by Viktor & Rolf.

Lana Condor

Courtesy of Netflix

For the premiere of To All The Boys: Always And Forever, Lana Condor wore a fully embroidered long-sleeve midi dress with a sustainable feather trim from Julien Macdonald's Spring 2020 collection.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union wore a white Cong Tri blazer and mesh pants in LA.

Bella Hadid

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Bella Hadid kept it casual while out in New York, wearing an argyle sweater, black jeans, and a pair of Doc Martens.

Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman continued to show out in a trapeze-line dress from Alexander McQueen's Pre-Spring 2021 collection.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner wore a pair of Tom Ford for Gucci pants from the Spring 2001 collection. Is 20 years considered vintage?

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross wore a pair of Chanel glasses and a lime-green turtleneck and emerald-green trousers for a day of Zoom meetings.

Saweetie

Saweetie wore a pale pink look from the Kappa x Juicy Couture collection with a pair of pink platform sandals.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter went on The Late Late Show with James Corden in a vibrant green Versace dress and black Wolford tights.

Tavi Gevinson

Tavi Gevinson wore a knit butterfly sweater, made by @kaylavachon.

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld wore a nude sequined corset look by David Koma.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé showed that she's her brand's best model wearing a black striped Ivy Park look.