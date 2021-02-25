If your last name is Lipa, you're probably having a very good 2021. Dua Lipa's younger sister, Rina, has channeled some of her sibling's good fortune and opened the GCDS Fall 2021 runway show on Thursday during Milan Fashion Week.

The elder Lipa showed her support, posting a video to Instagram of her 19-year-old sister walking the show in an olive green cutout mini dress.

"SHE DID WHAT SHE HAD TO DO!!" Dua wrote.

The Lipas are known fans of the brand, with Dua rocking the GCDS crochet Care Bear bikini during the early days of quarantine last summer. She and boyfriend Anwar Hadid even made virtual appearances at the brand's fashion show last September in the form of animated avatars.

Rina's appearance on the runway isn't too much of a surprise considering her known love of fashion. In 2019 she teamed up with Nasty Gal on a 30-piece capsule collection inspired by the '90s.

Lipa wasn't the only famous name to walk in the show. Actor Maisie Williams showed off her alt-fashion side, wearing a yellow skirt suit and rocking a shaggy blonde mullet.

The new GCDS collection was inspired by an edible-induced rabbit hole and the trippy vibes translated through the fashion film's ASMR-heavy show. “Right now, every trip counts,” designer Giuliano Calza said in an official statement. “Every perception, every reaction. Dark times lead to good times, and we must recognize every piece of this forward motion. We must learn from it, and we must allow our new selves to be reborn.”

Check out Lipa and Williams walking the GCDS Fall 2021 show, below.

Courtesy of GCDS