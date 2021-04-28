Zoë Kravitz, Rosé, And More Are Already Wearing Saint Laurent’s New Collection

On Wednesday, Saint Laurent presented its Fall 2021 collection digitally and the luxury brand’s virtual front row was stacked with its famous muses. Zöe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Rosé, and more all wore the new designs from their respective locations around the world while enjoying the pre-filmed show.

While shoppers are changing out of their sweatpants and getting ready to dress up for a post-COVID future of parties and gatherings unrestrained by face masks and social distancing requirements, designer Anthony Vaccarello’s latest may inspire a whole new going-out aesthetic. Though, there is some nostalgia to his work. According to the show notes, Vaccarello turned to electro-punk artist Peaches of the ‘90s and ‘00s and turned her wardrobe’s “glitzy imperfections” into pieces that “blur the line between cheesy and luxurious.” That means mini skirts, metallic bodysuits, pointed-toe heels, tailored blazers, shaggy faux fur jackets, and layered sparkling jewelry should all be part of your party-ready sartorial repertoire.

“Fashion should be something you don’t take too seriously,” Vaccarello told Vogue. “Especially now, when nothing is really necessary. It’s good to laugh about life.”

Take a look at who is already wearing Saint Laurent’s Fall 2021 collection, which you can watch, too, below.

Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent. Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Rosé in in Saint Laurent. Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Charlotte Gainsbourg in Saint Laurent. Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Abbey Lee in Saint Laurent. Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent. Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Indya Moore in Saint Laurent. Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Talia Ryder in Saint Laurent. Courtesy of Saint Laurent