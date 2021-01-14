There comes a day in every pet parent's life when you realize your furry companion is officially out-dressing you. If you've yet to face this obstacle, buckle up, because Sandy Liang just launched fleece jackets for dogs.

Liang's Checkers Fleece — one of the many styles of the New York designer's coveted and signature fleece jacket — has been adapted for pups, made from the same Italian wool blend as its human counterpart. The Lil Fleece is available in small, medium, large, and extra large making it a cozy option for any dog. While the Checkers Fleece retails for $525, the matching Lil Fleece clocks in at a slightly more tolerable $165. Yes, that is still $165 for a fleece jacket that your dog may or may not use as a chew toy, but imagine the styling opportunities and Instagram photos. It basically pays for itself.

Liang is the latest designer to adapt her design skills towards petwear. This past winter, Moncler dropped its dog puffer jackets (for a very chill $510) while UGG launched its first collection of booties for dogs. Not for nothing, but a Sandy Liang Lil Fleece paired with fur-lined UGG booties would be a 10/10 fit on any pooch.

Check out more photos of (and shop) the Lil Fleece, below.

Courtesy of Sandy Liang

Courtesy of Sandy Liang