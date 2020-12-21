Fear Of God’s Essentials Drops Holiday Campaign Starring Sasha Lane

Fear of God has released its latest Essentials collection just in time for the holidays, with a campaign starring Sasha Lane and Luka Sabbat.

The collection offers new styles for the Essentials line, including a french terry long-sleeve polo, a polar fleece, and a handwoven knit hoodie. Keeping with Fear of God's preferred neutral palette, the holiday drop also introduces new hues, like camel, sage, and umber throughout the loungewear and closet staples.

Launched in 2018 by Jerry Lorenzo, Essentials is Fear of God's more casual, more affordable sister line all while maintaining the brand's sought-after craftsmanship.

"We've been getting knocked off for a while, so I thought it was time to provide that service at a higher level than what people are knocking us off at," Lorenzo told GQ in 2018. "If you want to get a piece of who we are in a more authentic way, [Essentials] is a lot better than buying something that's cheap from someone else."

Drop 1 of the Essentials holiday collection is available now through a variety of retailers, including Ssense, Selfridges, End Clothing, I.T., Isetan, GR8, Nordstrom, Mr. Porter, Juice, Why Are You Here, and Pacsun. Prices range from $40 to $200. Check out the campaign with Sasha Lane and Luka Sabbat, below.

Photo by Joshua Kissi

Photo by Joshua Kissi

Photo by Joshua Kissi

Photo by Joshua Kissi

Photo by Joshua Kissi

Photo by Joshua Kissi

Photo by Joshua Kissi

Photo by Joshua Kissi

Photo by Joshua Kissi

Photo by Joshua Kissi

Photo by Joshua Kissi