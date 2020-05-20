Whether you're sunbathing on your balcony or hitting up your pool solo in the backyard (congrats on your wealth, by the way) this summer, you're going to need a swimsuit. And just because you may not be able to flaunt your fresh swimwear on the beach (yet!), that doesn't mean you shouldn't be striving for the best when it comes to swimsuits.

Not only are neon suits the standout option for this summer's swimwear trends, but many pieces available are versatile enough to wear with your everyday wardrobe, no body of water required. What is a one-piece swimsuit if not a bodysuit that better absorbs sweat? Wear it with a denim skirt or jeans, or you can pair a neon bikini top with cutoff shorts and a pair of sandal slides. The possibilities, they are endless.

Summer 2020 is still on, pandemic or not, and one way to brighten your spirit for the sunny season is with new neon swimwear. Plenty of brands have picked up on the colorful swim trend, leaving us with more options than we know what to do with. Luckily, we've scoured the depths of e-commerce to bring you some of the finest, below, so you can skip the endless searching and get right to the shopping (and flaunting).