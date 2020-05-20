Ryan Gale and Erika Harwood
Courtesy of Free People

17 Neon Swimsuits To Brighten Your Summer Spirit

The brighter, the better.

Whether you're sunbathing on your balcony or hitting up your pool solo in the backyard (congrats on your wealth, by the way) this summer, you're going to need a swimsuit. And just because you may not be able to flaunt your fresh swimwear on the beach (yet!), that doesn't mean you shouldn't be striving for the best when it comes to swimsuits.

Not only are neon suits the standout option for this summer's swimwear trends, but many pieces available are versatile enough to wear with your everyday wardrobe, no body of water required. What is a one-piece swimsuit if not a bodysuit that better absorbs sweat? Wear it with a denim skirt or jeans, or you can pair a neon bikini top with cutoff shorts and a pair of sandal slides. The possibilities, they are endless.

Summer 2020 is still on, pandemic or not, and one way to brighten your spirit for the sunny season is with new neon swimwear. Plenty of brands have picked up on the colorful swim trend, leaving us with more options than we know what to do with. Luckily, we've scoured the depths of e-commerce to bring you some of the finest, below, so you can skip the endless searching and get right to the shopping (and flaunting).

Cami-Ocean
Triangl

This tie bikini makes adjusting the fit to your body no problem. It's also velvet, which means Cher Horowitz or Elle Woods would probably love.

Tie Front High Cut Swimsuit
Eloquii

If you haven't gotten into the slime green color trend yet, now is the perfect time.

Logo Print Cut-Out Body Suit
GCDS

The buckle fastenings on the side of this one-piece give you the 2-for-1 option of making it a two-piece.

Oh Snap Top
Lovers And Friends

This neon bikini is doubly on-trend with a tie-dye print.

Oh Snap High Waist Bottom
Lovers And Friends
The Beverly Top
Solid & Striped

The wide straps on the top allow for guaranteed support, without padding or boning. Praise be.

The Beverly Bottom
Solid & Striped
Pink Jean Bikini
Hunza G

This woven pink bikini is ideal for avoiding any wonky tan lines.

The Jhane
Myraswim

You can't go wrong with the classic triangle bikini.

The Hana
Myraswim
Highlight One Piece
Jade Swim

This neon yellow one-piece also comes in bright hues of blue and pink.

The Perfect Wrap One Piece
Summersalt x Tanya Taylor

Summersalt's collaboration with Tanya Taylor combined neon colors with Taylor's signature prints.

Underwired Tie-back Swimsuit
Les Girls Les Boys

This yellow one-piece is basically a safety essential if you dare to go in open water. Safety First 2020.

Leopard Print Striped Bikini Top
House Of Holland

This leopard print set is a true original, and the top is so good you'll want to wear in and out of the pool.

Leopard Print Striped Bikini Bottoms
House Of Holland
Block High Cut One Piece Swimsuit
Gnash

This high-waisted, two-toned suit is a '90s dream.

Greta Top
Frankies Bikinis

The ruched fabric makes this another great option to pair with your non-swimwear pieces.

Greta Bottom
Frankies Bikinis
Tai One Piece
Lovers and Friends

The cutout will make for an awkward tan, but at least you know you'll look cool while you're getting it.

Jamaica 2 Top
Mikoh

While this bikini comes in other vibrant colors, the purple is a standout choice.

Valencia 2 Bottom
Mikoh
Ruched Snake Print Swimsuit
Adidas x Stella McCartney

Neon and snakeskin, because why not?

Romwe Plus Size Neon Lime Leopard Buckle Bikini Set
Romwe

This is the perfect swimsuit for those who want to give neon a try, but still can't part from their favorite leopard-print two-piece just yet.