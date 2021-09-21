Slayyyter Lands Her First Fashion Campaign With Parade

Parade is celebrating the end of summer by tapping into their very warm-weather treat for its latest launch. Starting Tuesday, Sept. 21, the internet’s favorite underwear brand is bringing back one of its bestselling and super sweet collections, aptly titled “Ice Cream” and inspired by waffle cones, hot fudge drizzle, rainbow sorbet, and dessert toppings. For the new release’s campaign stars hyperpop princess Slayyyter in her very first fashion campaign.

“I had an amazing time. Everyone on the Parade team made me feel so comfortable, and the shoot was such a fun one to do,” Slayyyter exclusively tells NYLON about her shooting the campaign. “I love a good theme and the Ice Cream collection fits me and my aesthetic as an artist perfectly!”

Indeed, the Los Angeles artist once had a collab with the ice cream brand Cool Haus, creating an exclusive flavor after her debut album Troubled Paradise in back in June. For Parade’s recent release, the singer is seen rocking the brand’s mint-green bralette and underwear set, a chocolate brown style embroidered with the phrase “lick me,” and cute cherry prints. The “Ice Cream” collection signature is made from the brand’s signature Re:Play, Silky Mesh, and Universal fabrics, featuring playful yet seductive details and ice-cream-inspired hues.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing back one of our bestselling collections, ‘Ice Cream,’ and reimagining it to be even bolder than before,” Cami Téllez, Parade’s Co-Founder and CEO, tells NYLON in an exclusive quote. “The diverse talent cast for this campaign further underscores Parade’s commitment to elevate and highlight the various prisms through which our self-expression manifests itself in each of us.”

Parade’s “Ice Cream” collection (priced between $11 and $38) is now available to shop at yourparade.com. You can also check out the rest of Slayyyter’s campaign images, lensed by Myles Loftin, in more detail, below.

Myles Loftin/Courtesy of Parade

Myles Loftin/Courtesy of Parade