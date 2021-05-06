Tennis Star Sloane Stephens Drops Swim Collab With Solid & Striped

Another tennis star is lending her talents to swimwear. Grand Slam champ Sloane Stephens has teamed up with Solid & Striped on a 23-piece swim and beachwear collection, inspired by her many hours on the court.

“I interpreted sporty to mean a great fit that allows you to be as active as you want without sacrificing style,” Stephens told Harper’s Bazaar. “In my day job, fit is everything because I need to be able to move and compete without worrying about adjusting my outfit after every point. Because I’ve been playing tennis for so long, I’m tuned in to those small details that influence how I feel. So in this collection, I focused on the details like seams, ruching, and the cut to make sure that your best assets are on point.”

Stephens’ collab comes just a week after Naomi Osaka announced her own swimwear collection with Frankies Bikinis, which is set to drop on May 10.

“It’s been quite the year, and I wanted to keep things positive by inspiring women to feel confident and like total bosses,” Stephens said. “Whether you’re planning a long-awaited post-quarantine vacation, or hanging out at home, you deserve to look and feel amazing — don’t forget that.”

Shop the collab over on Solid & Striped’s website now, and check out photos of the campaign, below.

Photo by Joshua Kissi

Photo by Joshua Kissi

Photo by Joshua Kissi

Photo by Joshua Kissi

Photo by Joshua Kissi