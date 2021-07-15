Copelyn Bengel
Courtesy of Everlane

Shop The Smocked Trend That You’re Going To Wear All Summer

Pop, lock, and smock it.

The cottagecore aesthetic that took over our quarantine wardobes are now everywhere this summer, from puffy sleeves and gingham prints on dresses to oversized collars, and smocked details are no exception. The sewing technique is a simple upgrade to your warm-weather staples, adding texture to dresses, tops, and skirts. Not only does smocking add dimension but it also adds a light stretch to some of your favorite pieces.

Plus, prairie-influenced floral patterns and softer silhouettes make for an airy, barely-there wardrobe that is ideal for the hotter months. Whether Laura Ingalls Wilder or Taylor Swift’s Folklore is your summer-style inspiration, smocked clothing, is guaranteed to be a worthy addition to your closet.

Cottagecore’s signature “house dress” has come out of the pandemic stronger than ever and even walked the Spring 2021 runways of brands like Cecilie Bahnsen and Ulla Johnson. While designers continue to build on what this romantic trend will be for coming seasons, contemporary brands, including LoveShackFancy, Sea NY, and Isabel Marant Étoile, have made it their bread and butter. Now, the style’s details are getting a summer update in the form of separates and textured details.

We don’t expect to see this comfortable dressing movement fall from grace anytime soon, so it’s time to shop the latest trend to achieve this look. Below, we’ve rounded up the best smocked dresses, tops, and skirts to add to your summer wardrobe.

Lucie Midi Dress
For Love & Lemons

This smocked-bodice dress has swiss dot details and an airy slit.

Smocked Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
Ganni

With contrasting seams, this black dress is the perfect transition piece to add to your wardrobe.

IDA TOP
Staud

In a soft seafoam tone, this smocked top can be paired with a coordinating skirt or your go-to denim.

ELISA TOP
Lug Von Siga

This ivory top features statement seams and sweet scalloped edges.

Gingham Smocked Mini Dress
Aqua

This picnic-print dress is fully smocked with a short hem and tie straps.

The Smock Cami
Everlane

This is your simple black top with a summer smocking detail.

Gladys Top
Sea NY

With a babydoll silhouette, this navy smocked top is an easy throw-on for summer into fall.

Paloma Smocked Floral Cotton Skirt
Significant Other

The smocked skirt is having its summer moment in floral patterns and a girly drop waist.

Smocked Bralette
Marina Moscone

A minimal take on the smocked trend, this white cami has intricate black stitch details.

Naomi Smocked Skirt
Isabel Marant Étoile

In neutral tones, this double ruffle hem skirt is the perfect subdued version of the smock trend.

Ruffled Check Shirred Maxi Dress
Cider

Summery colors liven up this smocked mini dress.

Checks Smocking Top
byTiMo

Trendy puff sleeves and a neutral checked pattern make this cute cottagecore blouse.

Smocked Babydoll Tank
Anthropologie

With a garden-inspired print, this multicolored top is your ideal summer blouse.

Anguilla Smocked Mini Skirt
LoveShackFancy

In a pretty prairie print, this asymmetrical hem skirt is the cutest addition to your summer closet.

Atlanta Linen Dress in Coral
Sleeper

This tangerine-colored dress is the vibrant version of your summer nap dress with a pretty smocked bodice.

Cotton Floral-Print Smocked Eyelet Tiered Skirt
1.State

In light blue and ivory, this whimsical floral skirt will match your everyday white sneakers or your favorite flatform sandals.

The Ellie Nap Dress
Hillhouse Home

The coveted nap dress has a smocked bodice and a lightweight cotton material.

IMAN DRESS
Naya Rea

This A-line frock has a ditsy floral pattern and contrasting straps. It will be a go-to for summer but can also transition into fall under a lightweight cardigan.

Danila Smocked Midi Dress
Greylin

Sweet and simple, this midi dress has a cottagecore gingham pattern and ruffle details.

Printed Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
& Other Stories

In organic cotton, this retro-floral print dress has a feminine silhouette that is the ideal throw-on for any summer activity.