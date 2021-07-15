The cottagecore aesthetic that took over our quarantine wardobes are now everywhere this summer, from puffy sleeves and gingham prints on dresses to oversized collars, and smocked details are no exception. The sewing technique is a simple upgrade to your warm-weather staples, adding texture to dresses, tops, and skirts. Not only does smocking add dimension but it also adds a light stretch to some of your favorite pieces.

Plus, prairie-influenced floral patterns and softer silhouettes make for an airy, barely-there wardrobe that is ideal for the hotter months. Whether Laura Ingalls Wilder or Taylor Swift’s Folklore is your summer-style inspiration, smocked clothing, is guaranteed to be a worthy addition to your closet.

Cottagecore’s signature “house dress” has come out of the pandemic stronger than ever and even walked the Spring 2021 runways of brands like Cecilie Bahnsen and Ulla Johnson. While designers continue to build on what this romantic trend will be for coming seasons, contemporary brands, including LoveShackFancy, Sea NY, and Isabel Marant Étoile, have made it their bread and butter. Now, the style’s details are getting a summer update in the form of separates and textured details.

We don’t expect to see this comfortable dressing movement fall from grace anytime soon, so it’s time to shop the latest trend to achieve this look. Below, we’ve rounded up the best smocked dresses, tops, and skirts to add to your summer wardrobe.

