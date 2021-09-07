New York Fashion Week may be just around the corner, but before we give the big four of fashion month our full attention, it’s time to highlight another stylish event that just wrapped: Stockholm Fashion Week, as designers from the Swedish capital debuted their Spring 2022 collections (and the street style to go along with it) at the end of August.
Much like Copenhagen Fashion Week, our love for all things Scandi-style continues as showgoers dressed in their best transitional looks, giving us plenty of summer-to-fall outfit inspiration. Suiting, the occasional statement hat (think fuzzy bucket hats, dad caps, and berets), and more were some of the stand-out trends among the fashion crowd. We also noticed a few layering tricks that we’ll be adding to our moodboards, too, like a turtleneck knit under a maxi dress or a statement button-down paired with a trench coat or blazer.