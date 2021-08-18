As we round out hot girl summer, it’s time to think about your next look for fall. This upcoming season’s wardrobe is all about re-emergence and, luckily, we’ve done the research on what trends and “It” items you’re going to be seeing all over your social media feeds in the following months.

During lockdown, fashion influences have taken a strong turn towards digital and we’re loving it. Realistic clothing reviews, like those of TikTok influencer Remi Bader, or virtual hauls of the season’s best finds from small businesses are among some of the more forward-thinking fashion ideas that the online world has to offer. And, of course, woven into all of this ~content~ are trends that will only trickle down as the fall season goes on. Dissecting what’s worth it and what’s next isn’t for the faint of heart (and your precious shopping time is important), so we’re here to help.

The resurgence of Y2K fashion has brought on more than few fall trends, including vests, baby tees, and grungy pearls, while Scandi style and western influence have a hand in other favorites, such as lug-sole shoes and cowboy boots. For the rest of your fall must-haves shopping list, keep on scrolling.

Fall 2021 Fashion Trend No. 1: Vests

The vest as a pseudo-shirt is a quintessential transition piece and will continue its stay into the crisp fall months. Whether it be a preppy sweater vest or simple suiting vest, this layering mainstay will be seen on influencers and celebrities alike this coming season. Once it becomes too chilly to wear on its own, the vest is perfect for layering over your favorite T-shirts, button-downs, and dresses.

Fall 2021 Fashion Trend No. 2: Grungy Pearls

These are definitely not your grandmother’s pearls. The sweet, preppy pearls have a gothic twist for fall in the form of spikes, safety pins, and gunmetal accents. Layer with your everyday pieces for a some extra hardware.

Fall 2021 Fashion Trend No. 3: Knee-High Lug-Sole Boots

One of the top boot trends for this fall will be the lug-sole knee-high boot and it comes in all colors and forms. Lug-sole boots have previously been spotted on the likes of Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, but this season, designers like Bottega Veneta and Ganni took it to new heights with a knee-high version. These boots offer a sturdy sole for all of your cold-weather endeavors.

Fall 2021 Fashion Trend No. 4: Baby Tees

The baby tee is a classic early-aughts trend that is firmly rooted in the resurgence of Y2K fashion. Olivia Rodrigo and Emma Chamberlain are just two of the trendsetting celebs taking on this comeback style. Add a lettuce trim or a graphic detail and your baby tee look is complete.

Fall 2021 Fashion Trend No. 5: Westernwear

From cowboy boots to cow print, the western trend is in full force for fall. Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Kendall Jenner and more are already on board, along with designers like Isabel Marant, Ulla Johnson, and Celine. Bandanas, hats, fringe, and denim are all included in this rising aesthetic.

Fall 2021 Fashion Trend No. 6: Vintage, Textured Jewelry

Your everyday jewelry has a new twist, literally. Rich, gold bijoux with vintage-inspired, textured detailing adds interest to your simple, classic jewelry. Layer these opulent pieces on to get the look of all the favorite people on your IG feed.

Fall 2021 Fashion Trend No. 7: Leather Co-Ords

Matching sets have come in so many iterations this past year, from knits to activewear and cozy loungewear. Now, the cold-weather version is in a luxe leather. These chic sets are the perfect all-in-one way to elevate the trend for your going-out wardrobe. Use the separates as additional staples in your fall wardrobe.

Fall 2021 Fashion Trend No. 8: Wellie Clogs

This season’s token “ugly shoe” is the updated, but ever-so-classic wellie clog. These functional slides are cool again whether worn with a baggy jean or a tube sock for full-on “dadcore.” Get ready to see these comfortable clogs on some of your choice influencers this fall.

Fall 2021 Fashion Trend No. 9: Patchwork Jackets

The fall runways were packed with patchwork, from Loewe to Chloé to Marine Serre. Some of your go-to brands are also carrying this trend in the wearable form of colorful, scrapbook-inspired jackets. Liven up a pair of jeans or your everyday black bottoms with this statement outerwear style.