19 Patchwork Pieces To Add A DIY Vibe To Your Fall Wardrobe

When craftcore was declared fashion's new subculture at the start of 2020, no one knew that a global pandemic would soon encourage a major movement towards all things DIY. From sewing machines and homemade face masks to thrift flips and tie-dye kits, everyone was trying to create or upcycle their own garments at home, including a very TikTok-famous patchwork cardigan worn by the one and only Harry Styles.

The popular crocheted item taps into an aesthetic that's bound to be everywhere when autumn officially hits, which was proven on the runways during fashion month earlier this year. Designers created plenty of patchwork pieces for their Fall 2020 collections, including Marni, Kenzo, Alexander McQueen, and more. Now, these vintage-inspired items are available to shop for those who want to add a DIY vibe to their wardrobes. You can check out some of our favorites, like an anorak jacket that looks like it was made from a vintage quilt or a pair of Vans slip-ons that mixes its checkerboard print with patchwork details, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.