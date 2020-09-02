19 Patchwork Pieces To Add A DIY Vibe To Your Fall Wardrobe

Maria Bobila
When craftcore was declared fashion's new subculture at the start of 2020, no one knew that a global pandemic would soon encourage a major movement towards all things DIY. From sewing machines and homemade face masks to thrift flips and tie-dye kits, everyone was trying to create or upcycle their own garments at home, including a very TikTok-famous patchwork cardigan worn by the one and only Harry Styles.

The popular crocheted item taps into an aesthetic that's bound to be everywhere when autumn officially hits, which was proven on the runways during fashion month earlier this year. Designers created plenty of patchwork pieces for their Fall 2020 collections, including Marni, Kenzo, Alexander McQueen, and more. Now, these vintage-inspired items are available to shop for those who want to add a DIY vibe to their wardrobes. You can check out some of our favorites, like an anorak jacket that looks like it was made from a vintage quilt or a pair of Vans slip-ons that mixes its checkerboard print with patchwork details, below.

Patchwork Summit Anorak Jacket
Kimchi Blue

Want to feel like you're wrapped up in a quilt all day? Try this anorak.

Silk Top
House of Aama

This silk top is dressed up with long, layered bell sleeves.

Patchwork Denim Boyfriend Jeans
Jaded London

A patchwork pair for when you're tired of your solid blue jeans.

Forever 21 Plus Size Patchwork Maxi Skirt
Forever 21

Convince people you DIY'ed this skirt. We won't tell.

Tiger Patchwork Classic Slip-On
Vans

Vans livened up its signature checkerboard slip-ons with printed patches.

Chandigarh Quilt Bowling Shirt
Bode

If there's one patchwork piece to save up for, it's this shirt from Bode.

Arabella Patchwork Tunic
Dhruv Kapoor

We love the pops of color on this patchwork tunic.

Paloma Hoodie
Sea

Your grandma may ask you how you made this hoodie with quilted details.

Patchwork Checked Cotton-Flannel Shirt
Munthe

The long length of this flannel shirt makes for some easy layered looks this fall.

Dianna Patchwork Mini Dress
Rixo

The ultimate boho dress from Rixo.

Patchwork Vintage Crew
For Days

If you want to ease into the patchwork trend, then this split tee will help.

x Daniëlle Cathari Track Pants
Adidas Originals

Update your favorite Adidas pants with this cool Daniëlle Cathari version.

Patchwork Printed Topper Coat
Fifteen Twenty

Talk about a statement coat.

T-shirt Dress Patches
Desigual

This trippy take on patchwork feels so modern.

Baggy Double Plaid Top
Gauntlett Cheng

Pile on the plaid, please!

Belladonna Jean
We The Free

You could try to DIY this, or you could just get this pair and call it a day.

Indigo Cotton Patchwork Jacquard Cardigan
Beams Plus

A cozy patchwork cardigan for your Zoom calls.

Medallion Print Long Sleeve Dress
Michael Michael Kors

This looks like you pulled it straight from a thrift store bin. And that's a good thing.

Patchwork Polo Neck Sweater
Victoria Beckham

You can't beat the discounted price on this turtleneck.