Studs' New Collection With Notte Will Spice Up Your Summer Earscape

If you're like me, your summer earscape is currently an Instagram-unfriendly mess. It may not be for long though, thanks to Studs' new collection with Notte. The exclusive earring designs feature summer-friendly and delicate details to update your piercings, including glass, crystal, pearl, and beads.

"For our exclusives from Notte we really thought about what the Studs customer would want and worked with Jessica, the founder of Notte, on customizing the pieces, their length, components, and colors," says co-founder Lisa Bubbers, who opened Studs' debut piercing studio in downtown New York around the end of 2019. "We wanted a mix of really bold unique statement dangles like the Double Mushroom and Date Night and everyday summer wearables like the Ying Yang, and Make You Smile where we customized with our brand color beads. For the Cuori Heart, we knew our customer would love a removable chunky stone heart charm on a big hoop."

The new collection, inspired by "woodsy, campy, fairy vibes" dropped on Thursday, with customers being able to buy single earrings or a pair depending on how they plan to craft their earscape. Prices start at $20 for the single Make You Smile earring and go up to $96 for a pair of the Thank You Very Mushroom earrings. Bubbers also recommends complementing the new styles with Studs' own Rainbow Stud or Bea Hoop.

