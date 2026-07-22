Courtesy of Roxy

Fashion

Retro Florals! Tankinis! Board Shorts! Our Favorite 2026 Swim Trends

This summer, we’re going back in time to stand out from the pack.

by Kevin LeBlanc
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We’re already halfway through summer, and while many of us have taken some much-needed OOO time, there are others who save themselves for the unspoiled, usually quiet month of August to set sail for warmer climes. If you have a good chunk of time planned for rotting on a beach or by the pool, we are ready with a handful of swimsuits that are not meant to blend into the background. The Spring/Summer 2026 runways and the streets both agree: Color is so back, and with it the opportunity to mix and match your bikinis with pleasure.

Another item of note is the rise of unconventional swimwear. The classic two-piece you know and love? It might be time to put her on pause while you dip your toes into the waters of tankinis, board shorts, swim skirts, and other non-classic pieces that are trending, thanks in part to the rise of the sportiest summer and thanks to designers like J.Crew and Paloma Wool who are bringing back both retro patterns and swim silhouettes that might be full-coverage but are anything but boring. We went over how to style our favorite swimwear archetypes earlier in the summer, so if you need help fleshing out a full ‘fit, head there. If you’re rarin’ to go but need some extra pieces to round out your carry-on, see our favorite picks from across the world of aquatic fashion below.

(Not-So) Classic Two-Pieces

A simple black bikini feels like it’s not doing enough this summer when there is so much color exploding on the runways and in the streets. Spice up your swim drawer with patterned pieces that play well with others, and don’t be afraid to color clash! The fun is in the mix.

Printed Stretch Jersey Bikini
Gucci
$850
see on gucci
Eini Bikini
Acne Studios
$450
see on net-a-porter
Printed Bikini
The Attico
$450
see on mytheresa
Mini Tiki Triangle Bikini Top
Roxy x Madhappy
$50
see on roxy
Tie Side Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Roxy x Madhappy
$50
see on roxy
Nick Foil Triangle Bikini Top
KHY x Frankies Bikinis
$95
see on khy
Tia Foil String Bikini Bottom
KHY x Frankies Bikinis
$90
see on khy
Isla Top
Éterne
$105
see on éterne
Isla Bottom
Éterne
$115
see on éterne
Triomphe Triangle Top in Matte Jersey
Celine
$540
see on celine
Triomphe Swimsuit Bottom in Matte Jersey
Celine
$540
see on celine
Equator Top
Tropic of C
$95
see on tropic of C

One-Pieces

The same feeling for bikinis extends to one-pieces: Don’t settle for something boring when there is a world of florals, swirls, and animal prints to explore. We are loving the vintage feel of the Bode maillot cut, as well as the throwback prints on the Chloé and J.Crew pieces. Fuller coverage does not have to mean conservative.

Rickrack Swimsuit
Bode
$530
see on bode
Crossback One-Piece Swimsuit
Polo Ralph Lauren
$130
see on ralph lauren
Soleil One-Piece Swimsuit
Onia
$175
see on moda operandi
Bahia One-Piece Swimsuit
Reformation
$178
see on reformation
Floral Print Swimsuit
Chloé
$750
see on net-a-porter
Sydney One-Piece in Liberty Floral Fabric
J.Crew
$117.50
$168
see on j.crew
Hawkins Bodysuit
Abysse
$200
see on abysse
Animal-Print Halter Swimsuit
Mango x Eckhaus Latta
$139.99
see on mango
Taylor One-Piece Seersucker
Solid & Striped
$178
see on solid & striped
Malta Maillot
Dôen
$298
see on dôen
Flann Asymmetric Swimsuit
Paloma Wool
$150
see on paloma wool
Pipping Thidu Striped Swimsuit
Haight
$250
see on net-a-porter

Tankinis & Shorts

The sportiest summer of the century has naturally spilled over into beach attire, and having a multitude of styling options only makes shopping for swim that much more fun this summer. If you’re not dead-set on showing off your hard-won Pilates bum, consider a board short paired with a tankini, or go for a tight-fitting swim short or skirt that provides not only a bit more coverage, but the easiest way to go from beach club to dinner club without having to pack another outfit.

Emily Top
Gimaguas
$216
see on gimaguas
312 Boardshorts
Elwood x Birdwell
$160
see on birdwell
Nari Crochet Tankini
Frankies Bikinis x JENNIE
$165
see on frankies bikinis
Clover Swim Skirt
Frankies Bikinis x Paige Lorenze
$160
see on frankies bikinis
Reef Tankini
Fruity Booty
$90
see on fruity booty
Deck Chair Swim Shortie
Fruity Booty
$83
see on fruity booty
Devyn Skirt/Top
Burberry x Hunza G
$325
see on hunza g
Cleo Tankini Top
Staud
$110
see on staud
Niguel Swim Shorts
Staud
$145
see on bloomingdales
Ischia Bikini Top
Marlies Grace
$163
$250
see on fwrd
Ischia Skirt
Marlies Grace
$195
see on fwrd