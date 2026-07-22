Retro Florals! Tankinis! Board Shorts! Our Favorite 2026 Swim Trends

We’re already halfway through summer, and while many of us have taken some much-needed OOO time, there are others who save themselves for the unspoiled, usually quiet month of August to set sail for warmer climes. If you have a good chunk of time planned for rotting on a beach or by the pool, we are ready with a handful of swimsuits that are not meant to blend into the background. The Spring/Summer 2026 runways and the streets both agree: Color is so back, and with it the opportunity to mix and match your bikinis with pleasure.

Another item of note is the rise of unconventional swimwear. The classic two-piece you know and love? It might be time to put her on pause while you dip your toes into the waters of tankinis, board shorts, swim skirts, and other non-classic pieces that are trending, thanks in part to the rise of the sportiest summer and thanks to designers like J.Crew and Paloma Wool who are bringing back both retro patterns and swim silhouettes that might be full-coverage but are anything but boring. We went over how to style our favorite swimwear archetypes earlier in the summer, so if you need help fleshing out a full ‘fit, head there. If you’re rarin’ to go but need some extra pieces to round out your carry-on, see our favorite picks from across the world of aquatic fashion below.

(Not-So) Classic Two-Pieces

A simple black bikini feels like it’s not doing enough this summer when there is so much color exploding on the runways and in the streets. Spice up your swim drawer with patterned pieces that play well with others, and don’t be afraid to color clash! The fun is in the mix.

One-Pieces

The same feeling for bikinis extends to one-pieces: Don’t settle for something boring when there is a world of florals, swirls, and animal prints to explore. We are loving the vintage feel of the Bode maillot cut, as well as the throwback prints on the Chloé and J.Crew pieces. Fuller coverage does not have to mean conservative.

Tankinis & Shorts

The sportiest summer of the century has naturally spilled over into beach attire, and having a multitude of styling options only makes shopping for swim that much more fun this summer. If you’re not dead-set on showing off your hard-won Pilates bum, consider a board short paired with a tankini, or go for a tight-fitting swim short or skirt that provides not only a bit more coverage, but the easiest way to go from beach club to dinner club without having to pack another outfit.