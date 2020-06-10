Erika Harwood
Courtesy of Diarrablu

Fashion

13 Summer-Ready Swimsuits To Buy From Black-Owned Brands

Because you could always use a new one.

fb
tw

'Tis the season to wear swimsuits wherever you are, be it laying in your backyard, (social distancing) at a beach, or poolside by yourself. Summer 2020 is a little different than past summers, but one thing remains constant: a need for cute and on-trend swimwear.

For those who are still looking for ways to support Black Lives Matter and perhaps are in need of a fresh suit, there are plenty of Black-owned brands ready to help you shop. Whether you're looking for a tie-dye one piece or a slinky printed bikini, labels like Diarrablu, Kloset Envy, Andrea Iyamah, and more have you covered (or uncovered, depending on what you're looking for).

Gabi Gregg (otherwise known as GabiFresh), who dropped her latest swimwear collab last month recently told NYLON that she's ready for swimsuits whether there's water nearby or not.

"I'm definitely planning on wearing my bikinis on my balcony while sunbathing," she said. "I also think some of the pieces are great with cute denim jeans or shorts."

So there's no excuse to be out of a swimsuit this season. We've rounded up some of our personal favorites here, below. Hurry up and get to buying before they sell out soon.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Maddox One Piece
Riot Swim

This high-waisted one-piece is about as high as you can get.

Indya Top x Indya Bottom
Bfyne

This red bikini has a T-shirt-style top perfect to be worn on or off the beach.

Yani Bikini Top Coral
Avid Swim

Because you can never have too many neon bikinis.

Yani Bikini Bottom
Avid Swim
GABIFRESH X SWIMSUITS FOR ALL SCORCHER CUP SIZED ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT
Swimsuits For All

We love the gold lace-up details on this bright orange one-piece.

Kari Orange High Waist Bikini
Andrea Iyamah

This may not leave the best tan lines, but the leafy details are so cute it will be worth it.

Aubrey
Ego Swim

The bikini top has underwire for extra support.

Red Python Snap Bikini Top
Kloset Envy

The red python print is sure to be a standout, even if you just plan on laying alone in your backyard. People will notice. I promise.

Red Python Snap Bikini Bottoms
Kloset Envy
Leto One Piece
Lurelly

This low-cut one piece has a hook closure in the back to make sure everything is securely in place.

Nutmeg Swimsuit
Fe Noel

Fe Noel suits are hand-printed and made-to-order.

Idya Swimsuit
Diarrablu

Since 2020 is the year of tie-dye, this swimsuit will be perfectly on-trend for the summer.

Jaime
Ladaska Mechelle

The high-waisted bottoms feature small cutouts to show off a little extra skin.

Palm Springs
Destination Swimwear

It's impossible to go wrong with a bright leopard print.

Chantel One Piece
Rue107

This black-and-sand one-piece gives a cutout illusion without the awkward tan lines.