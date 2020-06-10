'Tis the season to wear swimsuits wherever you are, be it laying in your backyard, (social distancing) at a beach, or poolside by yourself. Summer 2020 is a little different than past summers, but one thing remains constant: a need for cute and on-trend swimwear.

For those who are still looking for ways to support Black Lives Matter and perhaps are in need of a fresh suit, there are plenty of Black-owned brands ready to help you shop. Whether you're looking for a tie-dye one piece or a slinky printed bikini, labels like Diarrablu, Kloset Envy, Andrea Iyamah, and more have you covered (or uncovered, depending on what you're looking for).

Gabi Gregg (otherwise known as GabiFresh), who dropped her latest swimwear collab last month recently told NYLON that she's ready for swimsuits whether there's water nearby or not.

"I'm definitely planning on wearing my bikinis on my balcony while sunbathing," she said. "I also think some of the pieces are great with cute denim jeans or shorts."

So there's no excuse to be out of a swimsuit this season. We've rounded up some of our personal favorites here, below. Hurry up and get to buying before they sell out soon.

