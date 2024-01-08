Taylor Swift Goes Green For The Golden Globes

At the 2024 Golden Globes, Taylor Swift is nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her Eras Tour film, which has become the highest-grossing concert movie of all time. If she wins, she will be the first-ever winner of the new category and make Golden Globes history. The occasion calls for a dramatic and memorable dress, and Swift delivered, arriving on the red carpet only a few minutes before the ceremony in a green sequined bespoke Gucci gown. Pointy green heels and long, dangly De Beers diamond earrings completed the look, and her hair was styled with voluminous waves and her signature blunt bangs.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The singer turned up at the Jan. 7 ceremony alone (despite the internet debating whether her boyfriend Travis Kelce would accompany her for the past week). But this, of course, is not her first rendezvous with the Golden Globes red carpet — she attended the ceremony in 2020 after being nominated for Best Original Song for “Carolina” from Where The Crawdads Sing, and even unexpectedly hit the Globes stage with Idris Elba at the 2019 awards ceremony.

Swift’s sparkling number was a disco departure from her last look at the 2020 Golden Globes, a custom yellow and teal floral gown by Etro. The floor-length dress had strappy, backless detailing and a sweetheart neckline.