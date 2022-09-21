How to Shop Telfar's Rainbow Shopping Bag Drop Before It’s Gone

When Telfar announced it was hosting a pop up at a Rainbow store in downtown Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week, some people took to social media to ask “is this real?” Which, of course it is. It’s Telfar! And it was, expectedly, a success, drawing massive crowds and selling out in a matter of hours. Shoppers were let in 100 at a time and were permitted to buy any shopping bag, in any color, and any size, that their hearts and wallets desired — in under 10 minutes.

The event, which was more of a block party, emulated Telfar’s “not for you — for everyone” mission, as described by emcee Selyna Brillare. “As a young and Black Latina girl, Rainbow was where I saw people like me,” she said during the event. “It was for all of us.”

Now, the brand is bringing that same energy, with the same rules, online. The brand was quick to point out in its announcement that this is not a pre-order, simply an opportunity for people to buy their bags with no wait and immediate shipping, for those who were not able to attend the physical sale.

If the online version is anything like the party IRL, chances are you’re going to need to be prepared and ready for what you want as soon as the drop happens.

Here’s everything you need to know to secure the bag(s).

HOW TO SHOP THE TELFAR RAINBOW DROP:

The rainbow bag drop launches on Friday, Sept. 23 at 12:00 PM. You pick your size and color, add to your cart, and check out (as fast as possible, we’d presume). The drop is shopping bags only, meaning none of the brand’s other styles (like circle or duffles), and none of its collaborations will be included. Also important to note: all sales are final, and there are no returns, exchanges, refunds, or basically any changes at all. So it’s important to go in knowing what you want, and exactly where you want it delivered.

WHEN TO SHOP THE TELFAR RAINBOW DROP:

The Telfar Rainbow bag drop opens up on Friday, Sept. 23 at 12:00 PM. But it could be a while before you get your bag. Orders will ship between Sept. 29 - Oct. 29, and the brand stresses the importance of patience while awaiting your delivery. “Please do not ask about your bag before Oct. 29. We cannot control the mail. If there is a delay in arrival, we will work with the carrier to GET YOU YOUR BAGS ASAP, but the mail isn’t perfect and the world is wild these days. We promise to do our part.”