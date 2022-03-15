The Linda Lindas are already making history. Shortly after a sudden rise to fame since their hit song “Racist, Sexist Boy” went viral online back in May 2021, the teenage punk band, with members aging from 11 to 17 years old, have since landed a label deal with Epitaph Records, a gig at the 88rising’s 2021 Head In The Clouds festival, and more. Now, a few short months into the new year, the four girls are teaming up with Opening Ceremony for their first-ever fashion capsule collection, just in time for the retailer-turned-brand’s 20th anniversary.

On Tuesday, March 15, Opening Ceremony announced its collaboration with the Los Angeles-based group, created by Opening Ceremony co-founder and co-creative director Humberto Leon and makeup artist Valerie Vonprisk. The three-piece collection takes on the girls’ signature aesthetic by featuring comfy silhouettes, like a cropped crewneck polo top, a varsity jacket, and an oversized T-shirt. Each item features a bright pink hue and custom illustrations inspired by The Linda Lindas’ signature “kitty liner” eye makeup. The variety jacket comes OC’s classic letterman motif and is also embroidered with an “LL” patch, along with the cover art of the band’s debut album Growing Up, which is set for release on Friday, April 8.

“The Linda Lindas are icons in the making, and this Souxie Sioux-meets-Cats eye felt iconic the minute we came up with it on set,” Leon said in an official statement. “The eye encapsulates the easy-going, positive energy they bring everywhere they go, and we’re excited for everyone to wear it with this new collection.”

Courtesy of Opening Ceremony

As for the collaboration’s campaign, which was also shot by Leon, the Linda Lindas star as the “punk Barbarellas” taking over their hometown of L.A. In a series of photos, the girls are captured towering over some of their go-to spots in the city while sporting their new pieces. Prices for the collection range from $180 through $745.

“It’s crazy to me that we are getting to collab with Opening Ceremony,” Bela Salazar of the Linda Lindas said in an official statement. “The first time I ever went to New York, my mom took me to their original store and I went nuts, I remember always being so in awe by everything. To now be able to work with the brand is mind-boggling.”

You can now shop the Opening Ceremony x The Linda Lindas collection exclusively online at openingceremony.com. While we wait to get our hands on the new drop, see the full campaign lensed by Humberto Leon, below.

Courtesy of Opening Ceremony/Humberto Leon

Courtesy of Opening Ceremony/Humberto Leon

Courtesy of Opening Ceremony/Humberto Leon

Courtesy of Opening Ceremony/Humberto Leon