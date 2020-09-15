Imitation of Christ made its official return to New York Fashion Week on Monday, presenting a collection of pieces made from upcycled garments that founder Tara Subkoff found on The RealReal. In lieu of a runway show, a group of Los Angeles-based teenage skateboarders starred in a short film for the brand's fashion week homecoming. Debut screenings took place in both L.A. and New York on Monday night.

The new collection was not only sourced from The RealReal, but is also exclusively available to purchase on the resale website.

"The RealReal is not only the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated luxury goods, it's also a pioneer in reducing fashion's impact on the environment," Subkoff said in an official statement. "I am thrilled to sell the collection on The RealReal, a company dedicated to extending the life cycle of beautifully made items. This is exactly what we have been focused on since we started IOC in 2000. Working on appropriation, recycling, upcycling and buying used and not new."

Some proceeds from the collection's sales will go toward charitable organizations, as well, including Black Lives Matter and Greta Thurnberg's Friday's For Future. Take a look at some of the collection, below, and head to The RealReal now to shop it for yourself.

Courtesy of Imitation of Christ

