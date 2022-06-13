Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen’s The Row Dropped The Ultimate Summer Playlist

Wake up, babe, our favorite Geminis just dropped an all-new Spotify playlist for The Row. The new release arrives in time to celebrate Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s 36th birthdays on Monday, June 13, as the designer duo’s luxury brand announced its latest music roundup on Instagram over the weekend, featuring throwback, summer-friendly jams from artists like Led Zeppelin, Marvin Gaye, Pink Floyd, Talking Heads, and more.

The Olsens take us through their sonic universe with their June 2022 playlist, adding a total of 50 songs that could double as a soundtrack to your summer outdoor hangouts or while traveling to your next getaway. The three-and-a-half-hour roundup is packed with a variety of genres loaded with nostalgic mellow beats, starting off with Yolanda and the Naturals’ 1962 classic “My Memories of You.” Other songs in the chill listening session include Jimi Hendrix’s 1967 “One Rainy Wish,” and even songs as recent as Koffee’s 2022 release “Rapture and Oneohtrix Point Never’s “Long Road Home” from 2020. The two sisters also venture out to global hits for the month of June, including songs from Japanese musicians Kaze and Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Mary-Kate and Ashley have been expanding the world of The Row through music for some time now, with their Spotify playlists becoming an anticipated release from their longtime, loyal fans every month. The brand has been dropping its playlists since April 2020 during the height of the pandemic and isolation. Since then, the two have kept their music favorites flowing steady, curating a solid list of must-listen songs spanning almost every genre, from smooth jazz and R&B, to rock and so much more.

You can now listen to The Row’s full June 2022 playlist in celebration of Gemini SZN and the Olsens’ 36th birthday, below.